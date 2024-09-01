'Romance in the House' Episode 8 Preview: Startling revelation set to shake up Byeon Mi-rae’s world

'Romance in the House' chronicles the quest of an estranged father who is striving to reconnect with his family

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Romance in the House'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: It seems the stars are no longer aligned for the reconciliation of Geum Ae-yeon (Kim Ji-soo) and Byeon Moo-jin (Ji Jin-hee) in Netflix's 'Romance in the House', as Byeon Mi-rae's (Son Na-eun) unwelcome participation continues to cause problems for the former couple. The core of 'Romance in the House', written by Kim Young-yoon, is an estranged father, Moo-jin, who seeks to reconnect with his family, but his daughter Mi-rae is hell-bent on not allowing it to happen since she is still not over her father's previous mistakes.

As the story develops, the father-daughter duo agrees that if the man fails to reconcile or make Ae-yeon fall in love with him again, he must leave their family, thus birthing a competition sort of between the father-daughter duo. Episode 7 of 'Romance in the House' begins with a tense environment as Mi-rae is furious with Ae-yeon and Moo-jin seeing them together at a motel, while Ae-yeon is also unhappy with her daughter being at the motel with Nam Tae-pyeong (Choi Min-ho) mistaking it for their one-night stand.

What to expect from 'Romance in the House' Episode 8?

Kim Ji-soo and Ji Jin-hee in a still from 'Romance in the House' (@netflix)

The seventh episode of 'Romance in the House' is jam-packed with fresh revelations and ends with a shocking conclusion that foreshadows even more interesting happenings in the show's remaining episodes.

1. Will Byeong Geum Ae-yeon confront Byeon Mi-rae about their agreement?

Episode 7 of 'Romance in the House' ended on a cliffhanger, with Mi-rae finally becoming aware of the agreement. Viewers can anticipate a tense confrontation that will either divide or help the mother and the daughter to understand each other better.

2. Will Nam Tae-pyeong and Byeon Mi-rae's relationship develop further?

There is plenty of spark between Tae-pyeong and Mi-rae, which will undoubtedly heat up in the following episodes. After their near-kiss moment, viewers can anticipate more romance and personal moments, and yes, they will primarily be in a romantic relationship, and Tae-pyeong, who knows Mi-rae's predicament, can also assist her in reconciling with her father.

3. Will Nam Tae-Pyeong's true identity be revealed?

Now, viewers are aware that Tae-pyeong is Chi-yeol's younger half-brother, born to a different woman. This was a surprising discovery in Episode 5, and it will undoubtedly pose further issues for Tae-pyeong in future episodes. Now, fans can anticipate more drama since, after the shocking discovery, Mi-rae will back Tae-pyoeng, expanding their relationship even more.

When and how to watch 'Romance in the House' Episode 8?

A still from 'Romance in the House' (@netflix)

'Romance in the House' Episodes 8 will premiere on Sunday, September 1, and are expected to have a duration of around 50–55 minutes, consistent with the length of prior episodes.

To watch 'Romance in the House' on Netflix, you must have an exclusive membership since the streaming service provides several packages depending on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertising requires a monthly membership of $6.99 and includes full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which does not contain advertisements, costs $15.49 per month and enables you to utilize one account on two screens at once while streaming in 1080p/full HD resolution. The $22.99/month Premium Plan allows customers to watch video to up to four screens at the same time in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos and HDR.

