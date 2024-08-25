'Romance in the House' Episode 6 Preview: Byun Moo-jin's return may unveil a game-changing secret

Byun Moo-jin's past debt reveals the true reason for his sudden departure years ago

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Romance in the House'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: 'Romance in the House' continues to captivate audiences with its intricate family dynamics and emotional depth. Episodes 5 and 6 are set to premiere this weekend on JTBC and Netflix, promising to delve further into the story of Byun Moo-jin, a man who returns to his ex-wife and children after a decade-long absence.

In the previous episode, a chaotic family reunion at the police station unfolded after Moo-jin cleared himself of suspicion in a fire incident, and Geum Ae-yeon briefly disappeared. As tensions rise, the upcoming episodes are poised to explore the complex relationships within this fractured family.

What to expect from 'Romance in the House' Episode 6?

'Romance in the House' Episode 6 promises to explore the fragile dynamics within the Byun family, where every decision could either heal old wounds or deepen the rift that divides them.

1. Byun Mi-rae discovers the truth about her Father’s past

A still from 'Romance in the House' (@netflix)

Byun Mi-rae might uncover the real reason behind Byun Moo-jin's decade-long absence in an upcoming episode. She learns that Byun Moo-jin's departure was tied to a debt he had accumulated while trying to secure a future for his family.

This revelation leaves Mi-rae conflicted, as her anger towards her father waver. However, the newfound understanding complicates her relationship with Nam Tae-pyeong, who becomes increasingly concerned about the emotional toll it takes on her. The discovery also puts Mi-rae in a difficult position, as she must decide whether to forgive her father or hold onto her resentment.

2. Geum Ae-Yeon confronts Jeong-in about her relationship with Byun Moo-jin

A still from 'Romance in the House' (@netflix)

Ae-yeon’s suspicions about Jeong-In and Moo-jin’s past relationship might come to a head when she directly confronts Jeong-in. In an emotionally charged scene, Ae-yeon accuses her friend of betraying her trust by being involved with her ex-husband.

Jeong-in, caught off guard, confesses that she and Moo-jin did have a brief romantic relationship in Thailand but claims it ended long before he returned to Korea. This confrontation strains Ae-yeon and Jeong-In’s friendship, leaving Ae-yeon to grapple with feelings of betrayal and the question of whether she can continue to trust those closest to her.

3. Nam Tae-pyeong’s confession and Byun Mi-rae’s heartbreaking response

A still from 'Romance in the House' (@netflix)

As Tae-pyeong’s feelings for Mi-rae might deepen, he finally musters the courage to confess his love to her. However, Mi-rae’s response is not what he expects. Instead of reciprocating, she might tearfully tell him she’s too damaged by her family’s past to allow herself to fall in love.

Mi-rae’s rejection devastates Tae-pyeong, who had hoped their growing bond would lead to something more. This moment marks a turning point in their relationship, as Tae-pyeong must decide whether to continue pursuing Mi-rae or distance himself to protect his own heart from further pain.

When and how to watch 'Romance in the House' Episode 6?

A still from the show 'Romance in the House' (@netflix)

'Romance in the House' Episode 6 arrives on Sunday, August 25.

The engrossing K-drama is available to stream on Netflix. The membership for the same starts from as low as $6.99/month (standard plan with ads).

The standard plan without ads is priced at $15.49/month, while the premium plan costs $22.99/month.

‘Romance in the House’ Episodes 1-5 are now available to stream on Netflix.