'Romance in the House' Episode 7 Preview: Geum Ae-yeon confronts a tough decision on reigniting love with Byun Moo-jin

Byun Moo-jin's mysterious past may finally be revealed, altering his relationships

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: In 'Romance in the House,' Geum Ae-yeon faces the challenges of raising her two children alone after a difficult divorce. Now, over a decade later, she works part-time at a big mart while her daughter, Byun Mi-rae, and son, Hyun-jae, are all grown up.

In Episode 6, just as life begins to settle into a routine, chaos erupts when her ex-partner unexpectedly becomes the owner of their villa building. Episode 7 promises more drama as Ae Yeon navigates the complications of her ex's secret and its impact on her family's life.

What to expect from 'Romance in the House' Episode 7?

Here’s what we can expect from 'Romance in the House' Episode 7: intense emotional conflicts, deepening relationships, and intriguing revelations about Byun Moo-jin's mysterious past.

1. Geum Ae-yeon's emotional struggles and decision

Episode 7 may delve deeper into Ae-yeon’s emotional turmoil, especially after almost rekindling her feelings for Moo-jin. She might wrestle with the decision to give him another chance, weighed down by her responsibilities as a mother.

This inner conflict could lead to her distancing herself from Moo-jin, causing tension between them. However, a dramatic turn of events could force Ae-yeon to confront her feelings head-on, possibly leading to a pivotal decision regarding their relationship.

2. Byun Mi-rae and Nam Tae-pyeong’s growing bond

As Mi-rae and Tae-pyeong grow closer, Episode 7 might explore their relationship more intimately. The incident at Tae-pyeong's place could lead to a heart-to-heart conversation where they share personal struggles, deepening their connection.

However, Mi-rae’s encounter with her mother at the motel could complicate things, causing misunderstandings and conflict. This could strain her relationship with Tae-pyeong and Ae-yeon, as Mi-rae tries to balance her feelings with the pressure from her family.

3. The truth about Byun Moo-jin’s past

Episode 7 might finally unravel the mystery behind Moo-jin’s fortune. Ae-yeon’s curiosity about his wealth and the significance of his tattoo could lead to revelations that shed light on his past.

Whether it’s an unexpected business venture or a darker secret, Moo-jin’s story may alter how Ae-yeon and others perceive him. This revelation could either bring Ae-yeon and Moo-jin closer together or create a rift, depending on how she reacts to his past and the choices he made.

When and how to watch 'Romance in the House' Episode 7?

'Romance in the House' Episode 7 arrives on Saturday, August 31.

‘Romance in the House’ Episodes 1-6 are now available to stream on Netflix.