'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas gets too far with the aggressive threat

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas is involved in heated feud with Lisa Barlow

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Angie Katsanevas has recently flipped over Lisa Barlow. The Bravo star organized a cast trip to Mexico which soon turned out to be a disaster for her. Lisa invited her friends for dinner but Angie ended up demeaning her. In the latest episode, Angie was trying to know if Meredith Marks was still upset with her when Lisa interrupted and asked her to leave the drama in the past.

Lisa's interruption left Angie frustrated and she started yelling at Lisa and threatened her, "I'll lunge at you..." adding, "I don't know, maybe I'll take a little play from your book and lunge at you." Things got intense between the duo and Lisa left the dinner table in tears. The moment was emotional for the party host and she must have regretted planning the whole trip. Lisa was left devastated as her close friend had turned against her.

Additionally, the deal breaker for Lisa was when Angie called her guarded and accused her of not sharing anything about her life with her friends. However, Lisa has previously revealed that she had to have late-night calls with Angie where she had shown a vulnerable side. Angie should have controlled her anger and shouldn't have disrespected Lisa with the aggressive threats. She has notably betrayed Lisa's trust leaving a deep emotional wound that would take years to heal.

Angie Katsanevas claims mystery man pays for Lisa Barlow's lip filler

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow has recently been dragged into Angie Katsanevas and Meredith Marks' online feud. Lisa slammed Angie on behalf of Meredith and said, "Remember how you charge Jenn for a party you offered to throw? I'm surprised you could get all of this out there without tripping over all of that lip filler Pay your employees that nine dollars an hour just isn't cutting it??"

However, Angie clapped back at Lisa with a shocking accusation and said, "My lips are full as my life. Thanks to my doctor who I pay with my own Amex card-not a Park City mystery man's! Unlike Lisa's G-wagon my lips can't get repo'd. I'm not your bestie in prison so I’m not interested in a gang bang but it's cute you two had to team up. Night #RHOSLC."

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas 'slut-shamed' Britani Bateman

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas was escorted from Meredith Marks' Bat Mitzvah after her biting remarks. She notably 'slut-shamed' newbie Britani Bateman which led to an explosive public fight. Britani confronted Angie for accusing her of sleeping with several men at once and said, "You basically called me a slut."

However, Angie backed from her comment and defended herself noting, "I said you’re doing three guys. You have multiple boyfriends." She then furiously slammed Britani's hair and said that her hair looks like 'a little p***ish," adding, "Screw you slutty Britani."

