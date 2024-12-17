'RHOP’ star Mia Thornton hints at split with Inc in cryptic instagram post

Mia Thornton started dating high school beau Inc in late 2023

Mia Thornton is fueling breakup rumors with her latest Instagram post, and fans are abuzz over what it might mean for her relationship with beau Incognito aka 'Inc'. The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star shared a pointed message on social media that has everyone speculating about trouble in paradise. In her caption, Mia wrote: "Where I’m headed, only a grown man can come with me… respectfully. Blessed is the woman that chases no one, needs no validation, and handles her business like a boss.” Immediately, followers latched onto the strong, sure tone of Mia's words, many assuming the post was a subtle clapback at Incognito.

But the phrase that has really fired up speculation is: "Only a grown man can come with me". For months, viewers have questioned the role of Incognito in Mia's life, with critics often suggesting her standards were too high for him. Now, her cryptic words suggest she may be walking away from a relationship that no longer meets her expectations. Neither Mia nor Incognito have confirmed a split, but this wouldn't be the first time Mia has let social media do the talking. Fans will have to wait and see whether the 'RHOP' star addresses the speculation or continues to keep her next move under wraps.

Mia Thornton says ‘RHOP’ fame is ‘too much’ for Incognito

Mia Thornton is getting real about how fame is affecting her relationship with her boyfriend Inc. While appearing on the November 3 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star shared that her beau is struggling with the new attention. While chatting with Andy Cohen, Mia admitted that being part of 'RHOP' has been "a lot" for Inc. As she said, "I don't think that he knew he was going to be like the ninth housewife."

For context, Inc is an Atlanta-based radio personality who has spent his career being heard but not seen—so stepping into the reality TV spotlight has been a major adjustment. "He's used to people hearing him, not seeing him," Mia noted. "So this is a little bit of a different experience."

RHOP's Mia Thornton started dating Incognito in 2023 (Instagram/@datboyinc)



How did ‘RHOP’ star Mia Thornton and Incognito start dating?

First dating in high school, Mia Thornton and Inc attended prom. After graduation, they relocated to Lake Norman to further his radio career, before they later separated. She married Gordon Thornton in 2012, and they have three children, but they are now separated as of 2023.

After her split, Mia reconnected with Inc, and they went public with their relationship on New Year's Eve 2023. The couple posted about their love, two decades after their first birthday celebration together. Now, Inc is adjusting to life on 'RHOP' as Mia's boyfriend.