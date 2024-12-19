Karen Huger's jury gamble backfires as 'RHOP' star now faces up to 2 years in prison after DUI conviction

Prosecutors originally requested that 'RHOP' star Karen Huger spent 60 days in prison

Karen Huger did not receive her desired Christmas gift. 'The Real Housewives of Potomac's self-proclaimed Grand Dame was convicted of DUI during a two-day trial in Maryland.

She was initially charged with eight counts in all, but was found guilty of five of the six connected offenses, according to FOX 5. The jury apparently sat in a stalemate and pondered for almost five hours before rendering a final verdict, so they did not reach their decision lightly.

'RHOP's Karen Huger was found guilty of DUI and careless driving offenses

Karen Huger found guilty on DUI

In March 2024, Karen crashed her 2017 Maserati, which she subsequently attributed to the stress of mourning her mother, who died five years before, and the impending Mother's Day holiday. Karen entered a not-guilty plea to each of the eight accusations.

At first, prosecutors wanted the reality star to spend 60 days behind bars. In the hopes of avoiding jail time, her attorneys chose a jury trial.

A court rejected Karen's attorneys' earlier attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed on the grounds of an unlawful search and seizure. She might spend up to two years behind bars.

On January 29, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine her future.

'RHOP's Karen Huger was found guilty of five out of six crimes resulting from a car crash

Karen Huger could face up to two years in prison

DUI penalties might differ based on the number of past crimes, according to the People's Law Library of Maryland. This was Karen's second DUI.

A $500 fine and two months in jail is the minimum penalty; a $5,000 fine and five years in jail, probation, or house arrest is the maximum penalty. Karen's case is still pending a ruling.

Police officers and EMTs were among the witnesses who testified throughout the two-day trial that Karen was slurring and had trouble walking straight. Additionally, an arresting officer was seen on body camera informing Karen that she was "hammered," to which the reality star swore at him and proclaimed her hatred for him.

According to reports, she allegedly swore at the EMTs and declined medical attention, a field test, and a breathalyzer.

'RHOP's Karen Huger may face up to two years of jail time

Karen Huger could take case to circuit level

Kush Arora, a defense lawyer unrelated to Karen's case, said it's a little odd that the celebrity's team didn't attempt their case in District Court before heading to trial.

“If a DUI case is, for example, in the District Court, usually, it’s the appropriate thing to have your trial in the district court. Try to win there, or at least try to win on some of the charges,” stated the attorney.

She went on to say that the defendant may take the accusations to the circuit level if they are not successful in district court.