'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga can't seem to shake accusations over her 'following'

RHOM's Kiki Barth makes strong accusation about 'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga's followers.

Melissa Gorga, star of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey', is not pleased with the accusations that she purchases Instagram followers. The Real Housewives of Miami's Kiki Barth said she saw Melissa on 'Watch What Happens Lives' purchasing followers even though she didn't know who she was.

When the 'RHOM' cast arrived for a live performance, it appeared as though Melissa was being shot at during one of the games that appeared on the stage. Particularly considering that Kiki was unable to distinguish Teresa Giudice from Melissa.

RHOM's Kiki Barth swears catching Melissa Gorga buy Instagram followers

The 'RHOM' cast was asked by host Andy Cohen which Bravo stars they believed had bought followers. Kiki insulted Melissa by referring to her as "not Teresa, the other one."

According to her, she has "seen it myself." Andy brought up the fact that Alexia Nepola had previously stated the same thing.

The same has been claimed by other housewives, and Melissa always seems to reply to people who make similar accusations against her. 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' star Chanel Ayan also made a similar accusation against Melissa, which she retaliated against.

Melissa shared a picture of Mariah Carey along with the caption, "I don’t know her," on her Instagram stories after Kiki’s remarks went viral.

Melissa was blamed by her supporters for this, saying that she didn't even know Kiki. Recasting allegations concerning 'RHONJ' surfaced around the same time when three separate housewives made the same statement.

'RHOM' star Kiki Barth said she observed 'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga purchasing followers (Facebook/@kikibarthwithlove/Instagram/@melissagorga)

Melissa Gorga hits back at 'RHODubai' star Chanel Ayan's wild accusations

Melissa discussed Chanel's comments on her fans on her podcast 'On Display', stating that she would never criticize someone for having a large following. Regarding Chanel at the time, she stated, "I would never come at anybody because they had a lot of followers, and assume that they did something wrong to get them."

"I know Chanel’s not a weak-minded individual. She’s a tough, strong woman. I’ve seen her on the show."

Melissa continued by saying that although fans like Chanel because of her sardonic demeanor, she couldn't understand why Chanel was after her. "She’s snarky, and I think she’s great at what she does. So I don't really get it," she remarked.

"So hit me up, girl, if you ever want to talk, because I’m confused."

RHONJ's Melissa Gorga defends herself against RHODubai's Chanel Ayan (Instagram/@melissagorga/@chanelayan)

Something about 'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga's social media seems off

We just checked her ratio. She has about 3 million followers, although the majority of the interactions are less than 100,000.

Many of them are under 50,000. We expect that a huge following will lead to increased interaction.

If we truly want to know, we should look into how her businesses are performing. That's our answer.