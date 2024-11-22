'RHOM' star Alexia Nepola's cryptic responses fuel reconciliation rumors with estranged husband Todd

Alexia Nepola says the emotional highs and lows of her life story will unfold during 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7

'RHOM' star Alexia Nepola and her husband Todd Nepola's ongoing divorce has been a rollercoaster. Viewers have been trying to make sense of the situation, but what Alexia said about where things stood with Todd during her recent interview with Andy Cohen has left them even more confused.

Mentioning her ongoing divorce, Andy highlighted how public and long the situation has dragged. He then asked Alexia about her current status with Todd. In response, Alexia chose to keep things vague, telling viewers to "watch her journey" on 'The Real Housewives of Miami' to understand where things are headed. She revealed that her life story is brimming with emotional highs and lows, which will come to light as the season progresses.

However, Alexia clarified one thing: Todd will not appear on the show, whether or not they are together at the time. In her words, Todd has no interest in coming on the show.

While her answers did not give a clear picture, they did make viewers question whether there is still hope or if divorce is inevitable for the pair. According to Alexia's cryptic remarks, this can only be ascertained when viewers tune in to see 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7.

' RHOM' star Alexia Nepola was 'shocked' by Todd Nepola's decision to dissolve their marriage

Alexia Nepola previously expressed that she was "shocked" and "heartbroken" after her husband, Todd Nepola, filed for divorce on April 11. In an Instagram statement, Alexia wrote, "I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage." Recent court documents show the couple has agreed to postpone their divorce proceedings for 90 days, delaying any final decisions until the new year.



Alexia Nepola was seemingly blindsided by her husband Todd Nepola's divorce filing (Instagram/@alexiae_says)

Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola hooked up after he filed for divorce

In a June episode of the 'Two Ts in a Pod' podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Alexia Nepola revealed that she and her estranged husband, Todd Nepola, have been working on their relationship despite his decision to file for divorce. She shared that they have remained close and had even hooked up.

"We've done it all," she said. "We love each other. We're super into each other. Alexia said that Todd's decision to file for divorce was such a shock because she felt that their relationship was working so well despite all the traditional fights and problems every couple goes through." Alexia described finding common ground and how well they have been able to resolve conflicts as their biggest trouble.

Todd Nepola and Alexia Nepola got married in December 2021 (Instagram/@lifeaccordingtotodd)

'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 7 will premiere in 2025.