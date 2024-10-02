Erin Lichy’s marriage hits rough patch after she makes major accusation against husband Abraham

'RHONYC' Season 15 stars Erin Lichy and her husband Abraham Lichy have been married for 12 years

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Managing relationships isn’t easy, it requires full commitment from both partners to ensure they’re aligned. Effective communication is essential for navigating the ups and downs together. In a preview of the second episode of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Erin Lichy faces personal challenges as she and her husband, Abraham Lichy, appear to be navigating a rough patch in their marriage.

In a scene from the preview, Erin confronted Abraham, her husband of 12 years, during dinner. As they talked, Erin accused Abraham of lying, while he maintained a stone-cold demeanor throughout the meal. "You've been dishonest with me, and that's really messed up!" Erin told Abraham during the dinner. Regarding Abraham, he had little to say to Erin and kept his gaze lowered, avoiding eye contact throughout their conversation. Soon after, Erin discussed her struggles with her co-star Brynn Whitfield, leading to an emotional conversation that made her cry. “It’s rocking me, and I’m just not OK,” she said. Despite the challenges, Erin and Abraham remain together and are focused on strengthening their relationship and marriage.

'RHONYC' star Erin Lichy gets emotional due to the difficulties in her marriage with husband Abraham Lichy (Bravo)

When did Erin Lichy and Abraham Lichy get married?

For those curious, Erin Lichy tied the knot with her husband, Abraham Lichy, in 2012. The pair exchanged their vows in a beautiful ceremony that took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. This year, the couple celebrated 12 years of marriage.

Erin and her husband Abraham are doting parents to their children: their eldest son, Levi, who is 9 years old, their daughter, Layla, who is 7, and their youngest son, Elijah, who is 4. Currently, the family of five resides in New York City. Before this, they lived in Tribeca.

'RHONY' Season 15 star Erin Lichy and Abraham Lichy share 3 kids (Instagram/@erindanalichy)

What does Abraham Lichy do for a living?

Abraham Lichy is a lawyer by profession and currently runs his law firm Lichy Law, which assists start-up companies, mobile app developers, and those involved in the real estate industry.

In addition to his legal expertise, Abraham is also the owner of a fashion brand called Framework. Founded in 2015, the brand specializes in designing customizable bags and accessories for women.

'RHONY' Season 15 star Erin Lichy's husband Abraham Lichy is an established lawyer (Instagram/@erindanalichy)

