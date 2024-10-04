'RHOC' star Emily Simpson reveals why she underwent multiple surgeries, and addresses that Ozempic rumor

'RHOC' Season 18 star Emily Simpson has undergone various cosmetic surgeries, including a facelift and liposuction

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Emily Simpson is opening up on her body insecurities! The the recent episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18, she revealed a vulnerable side to her fans.

During a conversation with her co-star Heather Dubrow, Emily expressed her frustration about her dress size, which is a 12. She felt that the dress she wore to Shannon Storms Beador's 60th birthday party appeared larger than those worn by the other women. In the past, Emily has undergone multiple plastic surgeries including liposuction, breast reduction, facelift, eyelid surgery, fat transfer, and tummy tuck to enhance her physical appearance and attain a slender figure. Additionally, she used Ozempic to help reduce her weight and achieve faster results during her weight loss journey.

'RHOC' star Emily Simpson sheds light on her body insecurities

'RHOC' Season 18 star Emily Simpson dishes on her weight loss journey

During a June 2023 appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Emily revealed that her weight loss journey started eight months ago, following the conclusion of 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 16 in November 2022. “I didn’t know what was going on. I thought, I was trying so hard for four months during the shoot, eating too much, drinking too much, not getting enough sleep, not exercising.” Emily said. She then recalled that a producer later sent her a photo of herself that she didn’t recognize.

"It just really depressed me. I knew that I gained weight. I didn't like the way I looked," she said. The Bravo housewife was suggested by doctors to try out Ozempic and she was able to lose around five to seven pounds while taking the weight-loss drug. "It made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids. It does make you feel full. For me, it was like a refresh," Emily added.

'RHOC' Season 17 star Emily Simpson also had a breast reduction procedure to enhance her appearance

'RHOC' Season 18 star Emily Simpson feels liposuction enhanced her 'overall look'

In January 2023, Emily chose to go under the knife again, undergoing liposuction on her arms. Around the same time, she also had a breast reduction procedure to enhance her appearance. "I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look. Just to have the thinner arms and just the smaller chest. And I was so happy with the surgery. I have so much muscle underneath that when he [her doctor] did the liposuction, my arms were just jacked," Emily noted.

'RHOC' star Emily Simpson was accused of taking Ozempic

