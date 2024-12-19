‘RHOBH’ star Mauricio Umansky fuels romance rumors with model after Kyle Richards separation

'RHOBH' star Mauricio Umansky separated from his wife Kyle Richards in June 2023

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Mauricio Umansky is back on the dating scene following his split from wife Kyle Richards. On Tuesday evening, Kyle was seen out in public with 33-year-old model Klaudia K.

The real estate broker and his rumored girlfriend Klaudia recently stepped out for a sushi date in Aspen, Colorado. Photos that have surfaced online show the pair sharing hugs and holding hands. Before this, Kyle and Klaudia were also photographed by paparazzi while shopping at Kemo Sabe, a popular western wear store, according to TMZ. The two lovebirds looked very comfortable and happy in each other's company.

'RHOBH' star Mauricio Umansky is back on the dating scene (Netflix)

What does Klaudia K do for a living?

For the unversed, Klaudia K is a model by profession who is currently signed with a modeling agency named One Management. In addition to her modeling career, she is also an artist with a passion for painting and creating art.

Now and then, the blonde beauty shares updates about her new modeling projects on her Instagram page. At the time of writing, she has nearly 1.5k followers on Instagram and over 24k followers on her art page.

Klaudia K is a model by profession (Instagram/@klaudiaklaudia.kk)

Kyle Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky is 'dating around and having fun'

It seems like Mauricio Umansky is exploring the dating scene and isn't taking his new romance with Klaudia K too seriously. Not long ago, a source close to the 'Buying Beverly Hills' star told US Weekly, that he's still claiming to be single.

“He is dating around and is having fun. He’s a happy go lucky kind of guy and can’t sit still when it comes to dating and traveling right now. He likes his freedom. Mauricio doesn’t want anything serious," the source told the media outlet.

'RHOBH' star Mauricio Umansky is exploring the dating scene (Instagram/@mumansky18)

Why did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky pulled the plug on their marriage after 27 years together in June 2023. Earlier this year, in May, Kyle revealed that she had moved out of their home. As of now, the former couple has not moved forward with a divorce.

Kyle and Mauricio first met at a nightclub in 1994 and tied the knot in 1996. The couple shares three daughters: Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Along with this, Kyle also has a daughter named Farrah Brittany, 36, whom she welcomed with her ex Guraish Aldjufrie.