‘RHOBH’ star Garcelle Beauvais reveals she had a steamy make-out session with Johnny Depp at a club

Garcelle Beauvais spilled that she once locked lips with Johnny Depp, describing it as a wild

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Garcelle Beauvais is dishing some piping hot tea about her past and it involves none other than Hollywood heartthrob Johnny Depp. During a recent episode of the hit Bravo show, Garcelle casually revealed to her glam team that she once shared a steamy make-out session with Johnny at a Miami nightclub. The 58-year-old actress, who has been a fixture on screens since her 1984 debut on ‘Miami Vice,’ didn’t divulge precisely when the smooch took place. However, with a giggle, she labeled the experience “crazy” as she recalled the moment.

This was during her preparations to attend an event at The Viper Room, that infamous nightclub on Sunset Boulevard once partially owned by none other than Johnny Depp back in the 1990s. When Garcelle had her makeup artist confirm that fact, she simply could not resist dropping that bomb. “I was in Miami at a club, and yeah, made out with Johnny,” she said. “Isn’t it crazy?” she added, clearly entertained by her own tale.

Despite her colourful past, Garcelle is taking things very slowly when it comes to love now. The Bravo star has been single for two years, but that does not mean she is not ready for love. In fact, she has made it crystal clear she’s working on her love life—but only on her terms. “What I try to do is prioritize what’s really important to me, and although I would love to have a partner and I go out on dates, I have a small window with my [sons] and it’s really important,” Garcelle has said according to Bravo TV, and it’s obvious she means it. At 58, she knows what she wants and, more importantly, what she doesn’t. She’s all about prioritizing what matters most, like spending time with her sons—Oliver, from her first marriage to producer Daniel Saunders, and teenage twins Jax and Jaid, from her second marriage to Hollywood agent Mike Nilon.

What about a future partner? Garcelle is open to dating someone younger, but there’s one thing she is firm on: no guys with little kids. She is well over the diaper-changing stage; this chapter in her life deserves love. “I don’t want a guy with little kids,” she quipped. “I’m not packing any more snacks. I’ve made [enough] peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for a lifetime,” she told US Weekly. Garcelle has been married twice before and is, therefore, no stranger to the ups and downs of a relationship. Her first marriage to Saunders lasted almost a decade, while her second marriage to Nilon ended in 2011 after a very public breakup. Since then, she’s been keeping busy with herself and her family, making sure any new romance adds to her happiness rather than complicating it.

As for Johnny, 61, he has been making headlines with his recent comeback in Hollywood after a tumultuous few years battling very public legal fights with his ex-wife Amber Heard. As for his love life, Depp has been keeping things rather casual these days. According to PEOPLE, Depp is casually dating Russian model Yulia Vlasova, whom he first met back in 2021 at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Prague.

Neither has confirmed their romance, but sources close to them say it is low-key and not even close to getting serious. Depp, between his music and film career, seems quite content keeping things private, taking it one step at a time.