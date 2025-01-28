Resurfaced ‘Sister Wives’ video has fans convinced Kody Brown is TLC's worst dad: "Nasty man..."

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is no stranger to controversy, but fans now believe he’s the "nastiest" father on TLC. Known for speaking without thinking, Kody’s actions often affect those around him, and one recent clip has sparked major criticism. Despite raising 18 children and dishing out parenting advice, Kody’s approach has left many unimpressed. On Reddit, fans called him out after watching a clip of him berating Ysabel Brown about her spine care. This came when Ysabel was discussing her efforts to manage her scoliosis through prescribed exercises. Instead of encouraging her or empathizing with her pain, Kody dismissively grades her efforts. Ysabel’s mother, Christine Brown, mentions that Ysabel has been completing the exercises about 80% of the time, which Kody harshly labels as a “D,” as per TV Shows Ace.

This unnecessary criticism struck a nerve with fans, who pointed out that many teens wouldn’t even reach 80% adherence, especially while dealing with chronic pain. One critic on Reddit wrote, “Such an a*****e. What’s wrong with him? To be honest, I think 80% is probably a higher percentage of those uncomfortable exercises most teenagers would do.” Someone else chimed in, “Exercise was not going to correct the curvature of her spin or remove the constant pain she endured. He only wanted another excuse for not spending $ on a much-needed surgery. That smug look, his Amish beard & that nasty hair is so gross….no wonder they all got away! 😳.” Another user slammed, “Nasty man.. disgusting………. he would NEVER talk to his favorite Robyn kids this way.. what a POS.”

Time and again, Kody has avoided accountability, whether it’s in his marriages or his relationships with his 18 children. His dismissive behavior toward Ysabel was further compounded by his unwillingness to acknowledge how his actions might affect others. Kody’s refusal to take responsibility is a recurring theme in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19. While he attempts to portray himself as a capable patriarch, his actions tell a different story. His inability to empathize with Ysabel’s pain is just one example of how his relationships with his children have deteriorated over the years, as per Screenrant.

Fans have long pointed out Kody’s apparent favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children. One critic wrote, “As a father, he’s an F-, so there’s that. I’m glad that only Robyn’s kids have to put up with him now. No wonder those girls are nervous wrecks.” Someone else added, “...This person has zero ability to ever empathize with anyone else. Even if he had the same level of pain as Isabel had he would make it sound like it was way worse than anything she experienced.” Another user exclaimed, “The way he tosses his head back just sets my teeth on edge. It’s like he’s entering bully mode.”

Add shitty grandfather to the list of Kody's failures. His attitude switched up real quick too when Janelle mentioned the lawyer. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/Gz4qsDUlOl — SamoanDumpling🥟🌺 (@SystemicDunking) November 4, 2024

Kody’s inability to accept fault extends beyond his role as a father. His marriages with Christine, Janelle, and Meri have all crumbled, largely due to his need for control and his refusal to acknowledge his mistakes. Christine’s departure during Sister Wives Season 17 was a turning point, as she prioritized her well-being and that of her daughter, Truely, over Kody’s desire to maintain his idea of a plural family.