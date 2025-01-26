‘Sister Wives’ fans think Kody Brown's taste in women is simply disturbing because of one detail

Fans online found a striking resemblance between Kody Brown and his wives, questioning his taste in women.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have noticed an interesting—at the same time, disturbing— detail about Kody Brown’s wives. Viewers are convinced Kody has a ‘type’ when it comes to who he is drawn to in life. His wives, Meri and Christine, in particular, look alike and so does Kody! Fans on Reddit posted side-by-side photos of the three, wherein they resembled siblings. A fan noted, “I realized they could be siblings. Kody definitely has a type, and it’s himself.” Another echoed, “Kody is definitely someone who makes me think of the story of Narcissus. He could only fall in love with his own reflection in the mirrors of other women.

Others wondered if perhaps their similarity is linked to their family backgrounds. Given that the Brown family is a community of Mormon fundamentalists, who tend to intermarry within the faith, Kody and his wives may share some distant ancestors. “They are distant relatives. I heard and I don't know if there is truth to it, but people who are repulsed by someone for no reason romantically is your body’s way of keeping you from incest. Just like we reject pheromones that are similar to our own. Again I don’t even know where I heard this but it does make me think of Kody and Christine,” a fan argued.

Reflecting on the same, another pointed out, “It’s kind of funny that he never found Christine attractive...I personally find her to be beautiful so this isn’t a bash, but they definitely look alike.” Chiming in, one also argued, “I would forgotten about some of the interconnected family ties. Just didn’t know it was all of them like JEEZ, genetics is like stock portfolios: diversify!”

Kody has always been accused of being a ‘narcissist’. The family patriarch has often belittled his wives’ looks while appreciating his own. For instance, Christine allegedly got into a weight loss journey after being body-shamed by Kody. “The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn [Brown] once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine,” a source told InTouch Weekly “In the past two years, Christine started this independent journey of having a social media presence and building her own website,” the source added.

Kody is now only married to Robyn Brown, as his other spouses— Christine, Janelle, and Meri— called it quits. First to leave was Christine in November 2021, then Janelle who announced her separation from Kody in December 2022, and finally Meri in January 2023. Reflecting on these big changes, Kody once shared that he is in the process of healing. “I think it’s time,” he told People magazine in an interview. He explained, “Just healing in time and getting to a point where you feel forgiveness towards somebody who’s just said bad things about you.”