Reboot, Remake, or a brand new movie: Deciphering the identity of 'Gladiator II'

Ridley Scott has returned with the sequel to his epic historical film 'Gladiator' after 24 years

As 'Gladiator II' is inching closer to its release, there seems to be confusion about what exactly this movie is aiming to be. Is it a reboot? A remake? Or are we talking about something fresh and completely new? Opinions are swirling which have divided even the dedicated fans of 'Gladiator'.

The original 'Gladiator', released in 2000 and directed by Ridley Scott, is a historical epic that weaves a powerful saga of revenge, freedom, and honor through the journey of Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe). The film not only achieved remarkable success at the box office but also cemented its status as a classic, earning a total of five Academy Awards. Discussion for a sequel began in 2001 but it took 24 years for 'Gladiator II' to finally reach the theatres. Now, with a gap of two decades, people have questions about what to expect from the film.

'Gladiator II' doesn't feel like a sequel

Paul Mescal in a still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures)

'Gladiator II' follows the story of Lucius, son of Maximus. In the original 2000 film, Lucius was portrayed as a child by Spencer Treat Clark. Lucius is influenced by the legacy of Maximus and his sacrifice. This shift in focus takes 'Gladiator II' into new thematic territory while staying within the established world of ancient Rome.

The plot of the upcoming film feels oddly familiar. The echoes of the 2000 film are so strong that it feels like we are just revisiting Maximus's journey, with just new faces. Lucius embarks on a revenge arc similar to Maximus's, becoming a gladiator to challenge the empire after experiencing personal losses. Even Pascal’s General Acacius seems to channel Maximus’s rebellion, making them feel like two halves of Crowe’s original character. Denzel’s gladiator trainer, Macrinus, even feels like a new version of Proximo, while the villains, Geta and Caracalla, echo Commodus’s arrogance, but with an extra layer of theatrics.

Is 'Gladiator II' a reboot or remake?

Alexander Karim and Paul Mescal in a still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures/@aidanmonaghan)

A reboot usually means telling a familiar story with a new vision. Take 'Batman Begins' for example. It reimagined the superhero while telling the origin story of Bruce Wayne. 'Gladiator II' seems to be treading similar waters.

From what we have gathered so far, 'Gladiator II' seems to be telling a familiar story with a modern spin, a new setting, and fresh faces. Sure, Maximus isn't returning, and the timeline moves forward to two decades, but it feels like a reboot with a new generation while bringing back almost every story element from the original as if the events of the first film are repeating endlessly.

Whether it's a remake, reboot, or sequel, we're all quite excited for 'Gladiator II'. Ridley Scott is about to deliver a grand spectacle and we are all set to get a dose of nostalgia with a dose of modern twist. With Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger in the lead, we are hoping for an epic saga to arrive in theatres in the United States on Friday, November 22.

'Gladiator II' trailer