‘Rebel Ridge’ Review: Jeremy Saulnier’s long-delayed thriller is absolutely worth the wait

Sadly, while its release may have been brushed under the carpet, Rebel Ridge’s impact will make up for it

Contains spoilers for ‘Rebel Ridge’

SHELBY SPRINGS, LOUISIANA: ‘Rebel Ridge’ is a heart-pounding thriller that pulls you in from the very first frame and doesn't let go. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, this latest Netflix offering is a wild mix of action, suspense and gritty social drama, wrapped in the feel of a modern Western.

The story centers around Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), a former Army vet who just wants to do right by his family. But when he sets out to bail his cousin out of a notorious prison, things go south fast. Corrupt cops, led by the ruthless Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), seize his money and slap him with a drug charge, leaving Terry with no choice but to fight back against a system that’s already written him off. As Terry maneuvers through the dangerous underbelly of Shelby Springs, he finds an unexpected friend in Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), a court clerk who’s just as fed up with the town's corrupt police force. Driven by a shared sense of justice, the two team up to take on the crooked cops and bring some hope to the people of this beleaguered town.

From stellar performances to film pacing, ‘Rebel Ridge’ is a hard comeback

A still from ‘Rebel Ridge’ (@netflix)

Saulnier’s direction keep you hooked, balancing nerve-wracking showdowns and adrenaline-fueled action with moments that cut right to the core. Every twist brings you closer to the beating heart of a town that’s just trying to survive, holding your breath as the tension rises and falls like a rollercoaster you can’t get off.

The film’s pacing is spot on, never slowing down as it barrels toward its jaw-dropping finale. Aaron Pierre really makes Terry come alive, delivering a performance that’s as raw as it is gripping. You can feel every ounce of his struggle and pain, and his intense physical presence in the fight scenes is both thrilling and intense. AnnaSophia Robb is fantastic as Summer. She brings a potpurri full of vulnerability and fierce determination that makes her character truly relatable. You can't help but root for her as she takes on the challenges thrown her way.

A still from ‘Rebel Ridge’ (@netflix)

The supporting cast is equally impressive, with Don Johnson delivering a deliciously over-the-top performance as the corrupt police chief. James Cromwell, Emory Cohen, and David Denman round out the cast, each bringing their unique talents to the film. One of the standout features of ‘Rebel Ridge’ is its powerful commentary on racism, corruption, and the abuse of power. Saulnier doesn’t shy away from showing how the system is stacked against the marginalized. The film deals with this in a way that's both relevant to today and resonates with timeless truths.

‘Rebel Ridge’ is a standout exception in Netflix's sea of content

A still from ‘Rebel Ridge’ (@netflix)

If there's one criticism to be made, it's the occasionally murky lighting during nighttime scenes. However, this is a minor quibble in an otherwise exceptional film. It's not a surprise at this point that Netflix often prioritizes quantity over quality, but ‘Rebel Ridge’ stands out as an exception. This film deserves to be seen on the big screen, with an audience that can appreciate its tension, suspense and action. Sadly, while its release may have been brushed under the carpet, ‘Rebel Ridge’s impact will make up for it.

Ultimately, ‘Rebel Ridge’ is the kind of film that sticks with you long after the credits roll. It’s a truly chilling experience that reminds you of the strength of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming odds. With its gripping plot, memorable performances, and expert direction, ‘Rebel Ridge’ is a must-see for anyone who appreciates powerful storytelling.

‘Rebel Ridge’ is now available to stream on Netflix