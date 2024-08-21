Why did John Boyega quit 'Rebel Ridge'? 'Star Wars' star's exit delayed production by almost a year

John Boyega was initially signed to play the lead role of Terry Richmond in Netflix's highly anticipated film 'Rebel Ridge'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's journey for the release of 'Rebel Ridge' hasn't been an easy one. The filming of the action thriller, announced in 2019, was supposed to begin in April 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic led to the delay. The cast and crew finally began shooting on May 3, 2021, in Louisiana, only to suffer a major setback a month later. The film's lead actor John Boyega had suddenly quit.

John Boyega allegedly left the film mid-way due to some “family reasons”, mentioned a Netflix spokesperson, as per Variety while adding that they "look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ in which he also stars.” His sudden exit birthed theories of what might be the actual reason behind his decision to exit.

Controversy after John Boyega's exit from 'Rebel Ridge'

While Netflix clearly stated that the 'Star Wars' actor quit the $25 million production due to "family reasons", The Hollywood Reporter raised concerns alleging that Boyega had issues with the film's script, and was also unhappy with the accommodations on set, which prompted him to abruptly leave the project. Later, the actor's London-based agent, Femi Oguns, came forward, mentioning that the rumors were baseless.

"I can categorically say that these rumors are completely untrue. People will form their opinions often rooted from boredom. As stated John unfortunately left due to family reasons which in truth is none of anyone’s business except his own. John and Netflix have a wonderful relation which will continue to grow for years to come whether that be through his acting or through UpperRoom," Esquire quoted Oguns's email to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was again emphasized that Boyega indeed had to leave the project due to his commitments which the actor chose not to reveal.

Who replaced John Boyega in 'Rebel Ridge'?

Aaron Pierre in 'Rebel Ridge' (@netflix)

Boyega's exit caused the film's shooting to be delayed for another year. It took the production a while to find a suitable replacement to play the lead role. After months of search, English actor Aaron Pierre was signed to play Terry Richmond.

Pierre is known for playing the role of Caesar in Prime Video's 2021 release 'The Underground Railroad'. In 2022, he made headlines for joining the cast of MCU's upcoming project 'Blade', but was later released due to changes in the script.

The filming of 'Rebel Ridge' restarted on April 25, 2022, and is now ready for release. It also features Don Johnson as Chief Sandy Burnne, AnnaSophia Robb as Summer McBride, Emory Cohen as Officer Steve Lann, and David Denman as Officer Evan Marsto.

How to stream 'Rebel Ridge'?

David Denman, AnnaSophia Robb, Emory Cohen, Aaron Pierre, and Zsane Jhe in 'Rebel Ridge' (@netflix)

'Rebel Ridge' is written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier. The synopsis for the film reads, "A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin's bail."

The film explores themes of systemic inequality in America. 'Rebel Ridge' is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Friday, September 6.

'Rebel Ridge' trailer