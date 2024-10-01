323 Band aims to blow your mind with a little help from above

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The next contestant on 'The Voice' Season 26 is a dynamic music group called 323 Band, hailing from Tallahassee and ready to take the stage by storm with their Southern gospel and pop-country sound. Comprised of Jonathan, Kinsley, and Jacob, this trio has been inseparable since childhood, bonded by their church community. Their name, 323, cleverly reflects the first three digits of their hometown zip code.

Of course, they are a newly formed group, but their strong chemistry and musical talent make them a formidable force. At 33, Jonathan takes the lead with years of experience; 24-year-old Kinsley keeps the group organized and grounded, while 19-year-old Jacob injects youthful energy and a relaxed vibe.

Despite challenges such as the fact that their close friend Jacki has ongoing health problems, 323 Band has been touring local bars and restaurants, spreading their message through the music. They are hoping their Southern gospel roots and versatile style, covering everything from pop to country, will resonate with 'The Voice' audience as they hope to leave their mark on NBC.

Each member of 323 Band has unique talents

Each member of 323 Band contributes unique talents beyond their musical skills. At just 19, Jacob is the youngest and adds an element of fun with his impressive backflip. Meanwhile, Kinsley, 24, boasts an incredible talent for rapidly naming all US presidents in just 15 seconds.

Jonathan, 33, has a slight obsession with coffee, frequenting Starbucks upwards of three times a day. Meanwhile, Ben is not part of the trio officially, but he has also managed to show off some athletic skills in college with a couple of long jumps and sprinting events.

323 Band performed at 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/ @323band)

Jacki is called the 'unseen' member of the group

Though officially a trio, 323 Band operates like a quartet thanks to the invaluable support of Jacki, who works behind the scenes. While she doesn’t perform on stage with them, her role is crucial. She arranges all their music and handles the mixing and mastering of their songs.

For years, despite her ongoing health challenges and frequent hospital visits, Jacki has remained a steadfast supporter of the group. Her dedication provides her with a sense of purpose, and honestly, 323 Band wouldn’t be what it is today without her contributions. Even though the audience never sees her, she is truly the heartbeat of the group and plays a significant role in their success.