'Real' landmen slam Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' as being unrealistic

This one hot take on 'Landman' by a real Landman has left the internet divided, with some agreeing and others defending the show

Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman', a dramatized look at the oilfield industry, has captured audiences with its intense storylines and Billy Bob Thornton’s captivating performance. However, some real-life landmen and industry insiders are calling the show out for its unrealistic portrayal of their work. While the show has its entertaining moments, they argue it spreads misconceptions about what a landman actually does and the industry’s practices.

One viewer expressed their mixed feelings, stating that while they enjoyed the show’s dramatics and Thornton’s character, the depiction of a landman’s role was far from reality. Instead of the action-packed drama shown, landmen primarily focus on securing well rights and resolving disputes in court, tasks that are far less glamorous but integral to the industry.

Real Landman bashes 'Landman' for dramatizing the oil industry

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

The user, named R.B., took to X on Tuesday, November 26, to express their views on 'Landman'. "Has anyone seen the show Landman? It’s one of the stupidest shows I’ve ever seen and dramatizes the oilfield (I enjoy it but I just don’t want disinformation about the industry). I like Billy Bob Thorton’s character in it, but all a landman actually does is just help the owner get well rights and takes it to court…he doesn’t do all the other crap like in this show. Also, the explosion scene would never happen because a well that flows at all like that one wouldn’t have a pumping unit on it and would be secure as hell. ( yes we have procedures we aren’t just a bunch of dumb hillbillies hitting and exploding s**t) yet it’s a tv show so I’ll stop going so hard on it," he said.

Internet divided over real landman's tweet bashing Paramount+'s 'Landman'

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Many users agreed with R.B.'s tweet. One replied, "I'm a Landman. I haven't seen the show, but I've heard enough about it to safely say...Billy Bob's character isn't an actual Landman. We typically work behind a desk or in a County Clerks office somewhere. Very uneventful, but it's a great job," while another wrote, "Oh I agree with you, I was just saying take accidents and throw some drama in then you have the Landman."

While many agreed, there were also a few who had different opinions on the show. One user replied, "I work on the Texas oil patch. This show is accurate about life out here. Roughnecks risk their lives every day for something the rest of us cannot do without. They are American hereos," while another commented, "The writer of this show does this with all his shows. You can't take them seriously. You have to just laugh at the perfectly timed one-liners and witty rapport that never actually happens in the real world."

"I guess if you wanted an accurate representation of oil and gas you should watch a f*****g documentary," replied one user. "Watch Barbie next and tell me where Hollywood takes liberties for entertainment," shared another.

'Landman' trailer

