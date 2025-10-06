'Predator: Badlands Trailer': Hit sci-fi franchise takes a U-turn as hunter becomes the hunted

The 'Predator' franchise has come a long way after wowing fans with the iconic 1987 sci-fi flick starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Over the years, the movie series saw more of the extraterrestrial trophy hunters with five films since. The iconic character now returns in 'Predator: Badlands,' slated to release in November, but there is a massive twist in the latest.

For the first time, the hunter is now one being hunted. Starring Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek, the predator, the movie sees him encounter grave perils as he looks for the perfect enemy. The latest trailer sees a more muscled version of the extraterrestrial hunter with major changes to its structure. The character arc changes as well, with the Predator now mostly an anti-hero rather than the primary antagonist. The trailer sees Dek take on a slew of deadly creatures on a hostile planet as he looks for the perfect foe.

The official logline reads: "In the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

Earlier, the film's director, Dan Trachtenberg, spoke to Collider about the future of the 'Predator' franchise and the possibility of Schwarzenegger returning. "I met Arnold," he said, "you’d think I’d get ‘I’ll be back!’ Yelled at me more, but it’s actually ‘Get to the Chopper!’ So he’s well aware of the franchise’s staying power." He further added, "He was excited to talk about what else we could do. Because there’s so much more story to tell now — you could tell how [Dutch and Naru] were captured, or what happens when they de-ice. Many possibilities."

'Predator' went on to become a cult classic over the decades. The other films had success in parts, but couldn't generate the success as the Schwarzenegger-starrer. The major challenge for 'Badlands' is captivating the audience, as the last few films garnered a rather lukewarm response. That it hopes to do by making the key character the lesser of the evils comes across as a massive gamble. At the time of writing, there's no clear indication that this would be the direction the franchise would take to reinvent itself.

'Badlands' also stars Elle Fanning in the lead role. The screenplay will be by Patrick Aison and Brian Duffield, with Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison developing the story. The movie releases in cinemas on November 7, 2025.