‘Predator’ fans could be in for a surprise as director reveals if Arnold Schwarzenegger will return in sequel

Arnold Schwarzenegger may reprise his iconic Dutch role in ‘Predator: Badlands,’ but how big his comeback will be remains a mystery.

After nearly four decades, ‘Predator’ fans might finally get what they’ve been waiting for: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s long-overdue return as the legendary Dutch. Director Dan Trachtenberg, who’s back at the helm for ‘Predator: Badlands,’ has revealed that the action icon is very much interested in stepping back into the jungle. In a recent chat with Collider, Trachtenberg reflected on meeting the former Governor of California. He recalled the surprising thing Schwarzenegger told him about the franchise’s most quoted line.

“I met Arnold, [he said] ‘You think I'd get I'll be back yelled at me more, but it's actually Get to the chopper!’” Trachtenberg shared with a laugh. “So he's well aware of the franchise's staying power.” But nostalgia wasn’t the only thing on the table. According to Trachtenberg, Schwarzenegger was genuinely enthusiastic about exploring what comes next for Dutch. “He was excited to talk about what else we could do. Because there’s so much more story to tell now — you could tell how [Dutch and Naru] were captured, or what happens when they de-ice. Many possibilities.”

For those who need a quick refresher, Schwarzenegger first embodied the role of Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer in 1987’s ‘Predator.’ It was directed by John McTiernan and written by Jim and John Thomas. The sci-fi thriller became an instant cult classic, raking in over $98 million on a modest $18 million budget, as reported by CBR. Despite mixed reviews at the time, the film has only grown in stature, now boasting an 80% critics’ score and an 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Trachtenberg revitalized the ‘Predator’ mythos in 2022 with ‘Prey,’ a prequel that reimagined the series’ primal fear through the eyes of a Comanche warrior.

The film’s critical and commercial success reinvigorated interest in the franchise. It paved the way for a wave of new projects, including ‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ and now ‘Predator: Badlands.’ ‘Badlands,’ which hits theaters on November 7, promises to expand the universe with bold new characters and interwoven storylines. The film stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek, a young Yautja outcast seeking redemption among his kind. Meanwhile, Elle Fanning takes on dual roles as Thia and Tessa, two Weyland-Yutani synthetic beings.

She will also provide her likeness for several other synth variants throughout the film. While Trachtenberg remained tight-lipped about whether Schwarzenegger’s return is locked in, his comments have reignited fan speculation that Dutch could finally make a long-awaited comeback. Whatever form it takes, ‘Predator: Badlands’ appears poised to honor the series’ roots while pushing its mythology into uncharted territory. And if Arnold truly “gets to the chopper” one last time, it’ll be the cinematic full circle fans have been craving since 1987.