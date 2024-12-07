Parker Schnabel may trip over his own goals as ‘Gold Rush’ levels the playing field

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel faces multiple struggles reaching new goals

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel has been facing difficulties meeting his weekly target in Season 15, a goal that is expected to be doubled. While he has insights into the challenges ahead, Parker has set an even more ambitious target for the upcoming week, increasing the pressure on his crew. Parker and his crew sadly managed to dig only 30.80 ounces worth $77,000 during the debut week. He and his crew, including mechanics Mitch Blaschke and Lee, have since faced relentless challenges, further intensifying the difficulties and adding to his troubles.

They started their operations later than planned, and the Long Cut ground proved to be a steep setback. He divided his crew into Bridge Cut, Roxann, and the troubling Long Cut only to receive further disappointment. The Roxanne wash plant was the only place where Parker's team received a bit of success and bagged 99.45 ounces from all the plants. Parker has recovered 135.85 ounces in three weeks, a disappointing number, but he hopes to get better results in the future. The gold miner has been determined to push his team harder but he has set a lofty goal to triple those numbers, a target that sounds great only when he says it. However, the reality is different, with his land yielding little and ongoing equipment issues hindering progress. As a result, reaching his ultimate goal of 10,000 ounces seems increasingly unlikely.

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel's Long Cut operations face setbacks

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel's Long Cut plant might become the reason for his downfall as it has been bringing new setbacks every day. In the latest episode, the crew started defrosting the land in preparation for sluicing, only to be hit with more bad news. Parker's crew member Mitch Blaschke shared his concern about the gold pay layer being sunken lower than expected.

Things could have taken a disastrous turn if it had dropped more than 20 feet. To test the pay layer, Parker was forced to rent a sonic drill for $20,000 a day. However, a glimmer of hope emerged when Parker discovered the gold pay layer was only about 15 feet above the bedrock. Additionally, the struggles have notably been creating rifts in Parker's crew which could lead to another huge setback.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 becomes the toughest for Parker Schnabel

'Gold Rush' Season 15 could be Parker Schnabel's toughest season yet, as he digs into a new mine site. The pressure is at an all-time high, with the need to complete the project on time and without any mistakes. He purchased Dominion with high hopes, but now he must work harder than ever to make every penny spent worthwhile. Parker has been mining since he was 15, learning from his grandfather, but the latest struggles could leave him doubting his mining skills.

Besides Long Cut land troubles, Parker has been dealing with equipment issues, including an excavator that broke the hopper, causing operations to come to a standstill for about six hours. As if that weren't enough, a loader operator accidentally hit the radio station feeding the plant, causing a tire to explode. Additionally, he has also set a worst clean-up record in the latest season by digging 5.6 ounces of gold.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel. You can also stream the new episodes the next day on Max.