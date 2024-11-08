Parker Schnabel may be the true star of 'Gold Rush', but he's risking it all on the biggest payday yet

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel has notably broke his own gold mining record

YUKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' Season 15 star Parker Schnabel has been immersed in the mining world since childhood, amassing over $13 million in gold and showing no signs of slowing down. Making his Discovery show debut in Season 1, Parker has showcased his remarkable gold mining talents in more than 200 episodes.

From a young age, he honed his skills working at his grandfather's gold mining operation, Big Nugget, in Alaska. This early start has paid off handsomely, positioning Parker among the top weigh-ins in the show's history. Yet, with each passing season, he raises the stakes, setting his sights on an ambitious target of 10,000 ounces of gold worth a staggering $25 million.

Though he's pursued this goal for some time, he has yet to hit the mark. However, the pressure is mounting; Parker is facing significant debts, and the prospect of falling short could leave him in a precarious financial situation. The stakes have never been higher as he prepares to chase this record-breaking goal which also could lead to a disaster.

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel breaks his own record at age 18

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel has carved out a legendary legacy in the mining world, shattering multiple records, including some of his own. At just 18 years old during Season 3, he astounded audiences by pulling in 55 ounces of gold in a single week, raking in an impressive $88,000.

But this was merely the beginning of his remarkable journey. Following in his grandfather's footsteps, Parker set the stage for greatness with the top three record-breaking weekly hauls in Klondike history. In Season 9, he achieved a jaw-dropping weekly weigh-in of 955 ounces, surpassing the $1 million mark.

His record-breaking prowess didn’t stop there. Parker had a phenomenal season, achieving the largest clean-up in 'Gold Rush' history with a staggering $8.4 million in gold. In 2021, he pushed his limits even further, setting new records with 1,168 ounces totaling $2 million and an astonishing discovery of 2,294 ounces worth $4.4 million in 2020. Parker continues to redefine the gold mining game, one extraordinary haul at a time.

What is 'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, 'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel boasts an impressive net worth of $8 million. He operates two formidable plants in the Klondike: the reliable Big Red, a family heirloom, and the intriguingly named Slucifer. Under Parker's stewardship, Slucifer has yielded an astonishing 22,000 ounces of gold, enriching him by $33 million.

Meanwhile, the ever-reliable Big Red has lived up to its reputation, unearthing 26,000 ounces and adding $37 million to the family fortune. Over the first 12 seasons of 'Gold Rush,' Parker's mining endeavors have generated an astounding $150 million—a true testament to his skill and determination in the pursuit of gold.

'Gold Rush' Season 15 premieres on Friday, November 8 at 8 pm ET on Discovery