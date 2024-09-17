'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has a star cameo you'd never expect

A star-actor from previous season makes an unexpected cameo in Episode 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building'

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 has just got exciting with the return of our favorite character from previous seasons. Actor Paul Rudd, who played Ben Glenroy in Season 2 and 3 of Hulu's murder mystery show, surprises us with his return in the latest season, as it isn't something the viewers had anticipated.

However, Rudd's appearance isn't just limited to his unexpected cameo but also the role he plays in the ongoing plot. When the reports of his cameo emerged before the show's premiere, fans had expected to see him as Ben in flashback scenes. Contrary to the speculations, Rudd plays a new role.

Paul Rudd plays a new character in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Paul Rudd in ''Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Paul Rudd appears in Episode 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4. Charles, Mabel and Oliver are astonished to see him in the stunt bar. However, their confusion soon ends as he introduces himself as Glen Stubbins, Ben Glenroy's former stunt double.

Though Ben died in an earlier season, he had recurring appearances until his murder mystery was solved in Season 3. Season 4 had no reason for his character to reappear, and that's when we are introduced to his body double.

Paul Rudd is undoubtedly the best choice to play his own body double in the show. He does have a different look and an Irish accent, setting him apart from Ben. He is jobless after Ben's death. When Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) come to the bar to investigate Sazz's murder, he is the only one who helps them while the other stunt people resent them.

The trio promises to get him work on the new Hollywood movie that is being made on them, if he introduces them to Dr Maggie.

What to expect from Paul Rudd's character in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Paul Rudd in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@patrickharbron)

At this point, it doesn't appear that Glen Stubbins has any role in Sazz's murder. He just happened to know her via the close-knit family of stunt doubles who would gather at this bar to socialize. It's also unclear as of now, if he will have any further appearances this season or if his role concludes with Episode 4.

Keeping in mind that Mabel has promised a role in the movie, we may expect his character to reappear at least once. Also, when Charles gave the stunt men a chance to have Sazz's funeral by lying on the pool table and acting like Sazz's body, Glen smashed a real glass bottle on his head which knocked him unconscious for a while. Another stuntman accused him that the real bottle was placed intentionally. Does this mean that he has a far bigger role in the mystery than what appears to be? There's only one way to find out. Keep yourself hooked to the season until the mystery unravels.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4 is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+