‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 has a secret connection to Season 1

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4's subtle nod to a mystery of Season 1 could unfold many secrets of Arconia

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building’ Season 1 and 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: We're halfway through Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' and things are finally beginning to heat up! A new murder and intriguing revelations have shocked the viewers as much as the podcaster trio itself. So far, the Westies and the Hollywood crew have been their primary suspects in Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder.

In 'Only Murders of the Building' Season 4 Episode 6, the trio is convinced that the Brother Sisters (played by Catherine Cohen and Siena Werber) are the killers, but their investigation leads them to more suspicious things. They discover a metal shoulder from the incinerator that doesn't belong to Sazz, which unravels the biggest twist--- Dudenoff (Griffin Dunne), who was a lead suspect, is dead and his mortal remains were also burnt in the incinerator. While this season's mystery revolves around a fresh case, the episode gave a subtle nod to Season 1 that many fans may have missed.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4's hidden connection to Season 1

Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

By the end of Episode 6, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) find multiple cameras secretly planted in all their apartments. While most cameras were placed by the Brother Sisters to record the behind-the-scenes moments while a film on the podcast is being made, there's one camera that doesn't belong to them. The trio soon realises that someone has been watching their every move. Their concerns are confirmed when they get a text message that reads, "I'm watching you."

If you're a fan of the show, that phrase might sound familiar. It echoes a note from Season 1, where Charles's then-girlfriend, Jan Bellow (Amy Ryan), received a similar warning. At the time, we thought it was meant to throw suspicion onto her, but it turns out she was the killer all along. Till today, who sent the note remains a mystery. Could the sender of that note be the same person who is now spying on the trio?

John Hoffman once dropped a subtle hint

A still from 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 1 (@hulu)

In 2022, John Hoffman, the executive producer and co-creator of the show, took to Reddit to answer some burning questions of the fans. During the Q&A, he acknowledged that the note on "Jan's door remain a part of the many mysteries in the Arconia" while further hinting that it could be a "Moriarty situation".

For the unaware, Professor James Moriarty is Sherlock Holmes's infamous nemesis. So, one can assume that Mabel, Oliver and Charles may have had their own nemesis in Arconia since the beginning and this neighbor could be the actual villain of the show.

Now, the trio may not be aware of the note that Jan received in Season 1 as she never mentioned it to them. But the fans can identify the resemblance between Jan's note and the message the trio has received in the latest season.

Season 4 keeps nudging us back to unresolved Season 1 mysteries. For example, in Season 1's Episode 3, Oliver also got a threatening note that read, "End the podcast or I end you." Whoever left it also poisoned his dog, Winnie, which is another unresolved mystery.

It wouldn't be wrong to think that these notes could be the key to solving all the mysteries. For now, it's hard to say where things are headed, but this season is definitely keeping us guessing!

Fresh episode of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 arrives on Hulu and Disney+ every Tuesday.