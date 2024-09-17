'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 5 Preview: New suspects entangle Sazz Pataki's murder mystery

As Charles, Mabel, and Oliver continue their investigation, a new set of individuals may raise suspicion in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Episode 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 ended on a major cliffhanger which steers Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder case into a whole new direction. So far, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) suspect one of the Westies to be involved in the murder but since they revealed their secret in a recent episode, the trio realizes that they have to expand their horizon and follow new leads.

Charles sees Sazz in his dream who talks about her 'paradise'. Though grief is the primary reason why he is dreaming about Sazz, he also believes that it may lead him to solve her murder. That's why he calls Oliver and Mabel in the morning and shows them his new murder board which also has a mention of paradise. By the end of the episode, they visit the land which Charles saw in his dream. It is the place where Sazz had planned to build an impact academy to train the next generation of stunt people. On their visit, they find Bev Melon (Molly Shannon), a producer from Paramount+, holding a gun and threatening to kill them.

What to expect from 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 5?

Bev's shady appearance in Episode 4 serves as a major cliffhanger, leaving us eagerly awaiting Episode 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4. Ahead of its release, here are all the things you can expect in the next episode.

1. Bev Melon's role in Sazz Pataki's case

Molly Shannon as Bev Melon in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

Episode 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 didn't explain Bev's presence at Sazz's land, where she had planned to build her academy. Moreover, the possession of a gun and threat to the trio make her a suspect.

We expect the next episode to open with the confrontation between Bev and the trio. Could she be the one who orchestrated Sazz's killing to create hype around the movie or to get inspiration for the movie plot? It's a mystery as of now, but the answers are going to be fascinating.

2. New suspects emerge

Martin Short, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Since Westies are off the radar for now, the trio will broaden their horizon and come across new suspects, especially after their face-off with Bev. The Hollywood cast and crew can't be trusted as yet and the upcoming events would land the trio in a tough spot.

The official synopsis for Episode 5 of 'OMITB' Season 4 reads, "The trio face off against a collection of individuals who deceive, manipulate, and threaten as second nature - a Hollywood cast & crew."

3. Fate of Oliver and Loretta's relationship

Martin Short and Meryl Streep in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

In the recent episode, we see Oliver grappling with his love life. The long-distance relationship is taking a toll on him and he suspects that Loretta (Meryl Streep) might have found someone else. He stalks her profile for hours and even makes a fake Insta Id.

He also regrets not proposing to her when he had the chance in LA. But is it too late for him? Oliver and Loretta's relationship doesn't appear to be the kind that will be bogged down by the distances. In the next episode, we hope that he gathers the courage to talk to her and sort out his insecurities.

When and how to watch 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 5?

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Episode 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 titled 'Adaptation' will air next Tuesday, September, at 12 am ET. Fans residing in the US will be able to stream it on Hulu. For those based outside the US, the show is available on Disney+.

Currently, all episodes of Season 1 to 3, and four episodes of Season 4 are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Membership to Hulu comes at $7.99 per month (with ads) while the Disney+ plan with ads costs $7.99 per month.