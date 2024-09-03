'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 2 Ending Explained: Sazz Pataki's cryptic note turns the table

Charles, Mabel and Oliver find a major clue in Sazz Pataki's murder case in Episode 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) kickstart Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder investigation in Episode 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4. Before reporting the crime to the cops, Mabel and Oliver narrow down a list of suspects and visit the West Tower to meet the residents.

Charles stays in his apartment preparing the murder board when he gets a surprise visit from Jan, a convicted murderer who broke out of prison to meet Sazz. The conversation between Jan and Charles reveals that Jan isn't responsible for Sazz's death, though the police might still suspect her. If she's not the killer, it deepens the mystery, leaving the trio in the dark about the killer's identity and motive.

What clue did Sazz Pataki leave for Charles in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Martin Short and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@patrickharbron)

We previously saw that Sazz was trying to write something on the floor with her blood after she was shot. It remained a point of intrigue as her body was removed from Charles's apartment and the floor was wiped clean.

In Episode 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4, the trio attempts to trace the blood marks using luminol which reveals Sazz's note. She wrote, "Tap In", a term she used every time she would tap in for Charles on set.

On the other hand, Oliver accidentally drops one of Sazz's notes, which they initially thought contained a code for Dudenoff's lockbox. However, when he reads it upside down, he realizes the numbers are actually letters spelling out "Oh Hell." Surprisingly, "Oh Hell" is the name of the card game that the Sauce family and Stink Eye Joe played with Oliver and Mabel in the West Tower.

Was Charles the real target in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@patrickharbron)

The podcaster trio strongly believes that Charles was the actual target of the killer. Sazz just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. The killer had actually aimed at Charles's apartment and may have accidentally shot Sazz, his body double.

Sazz's note on the floor suggests that she might have wanted Charles to know that he was indeed the real target. It is also evident that Sazz probably knew that a conspiracy was brewing and wanted to tell Charles. But sadly, it was too late.

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver now have to approach the case from a fresh angle, as they wonder who might have wanted Charles dead—and why.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 2 is now streaming on Hulu