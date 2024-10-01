'Only Murders in the Building' fans think they have found out who the killer's real target is

While podcaster trio in 'Only Murders in the Building' hasn't yet figured out Season 4's murder mystery, fans have come up with an interesting theory

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Six episodes in, and the podcaster trio is still clueless about who killed Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Charles's (Steve Martin) stunt double was shot to death in the final moments of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3. Her murder becomes the central plot of Season 4, premiered on August 27.

This season brought several new characters including Vince Fish (Richard Kind), Rudy Thurber (Kumail Nanjiani), Dudenoff (Griffin Dunne) and the Brother Sisters (Catherine Cohen and Siena Werber). However, none of the evidences and motives establishes them as the killer. Sazz's murder also raised the suspicion that the killer probably intended to kill Charles. However, this theory was thrown into doubt after the shooting incident in the final scene of Episode 5 of OMITB S4.

Are Charles, Oliver and Mabel in danger in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4?

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Zach Galifianakis (playing himself) and Glen Stubbins (played by Paul Rudd) are injured when an unidentified person fires at the photoshoot. Interestingly, Glen is Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) body double and Zach is playing Oliver in the upcoming movie based on the podcast. This makes trio to think if Oliver was the next target and the sniper missed his target yet again.

While Charles and Oliver have clearly been on killer's radar, the podcasters think that Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) might be the next. Their suspicion is confirmed when the trio finds hidden cameras in the apartment and the killer then makes contact with them via Sazz's phone, warning them that they are being watched.

Fans speculate who might be actual target in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Zach Galifianakis and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

The recent attack that left Zack and Glen injured suggests two possibilities: either the killer is terrible at his job, or they were the intended targets all along. Fans have assembled on social media, wondering that the attack on Sazz, Glen and Zack couldn't be a coincidence.

A fan took to Reddit and pointed out, "Is someone trying to take out all the doubles??"

This theory is going popular on Reddit after the release of Episode 6. A fan wrote, "I still think that the doubles are the real targets. No sniper is this bad/unlucky to always be hitting the “wrong” people. And the texts are to keep the trio on the wrong track."

"That was my immediate thought too. the sniper would have had so many better opportunities to take the shots, but keeps only firing when the doubles are there. Not a coincidence," reads a similar comment.

Fans also speculate why Dudenoff's remains were found in the incinerator. Someone wrote, "Was he also acting as a stunt double before he became a professor? This season is becoming more and more complicated."

This brings us to the biggest question- Who killed Sazz Pataki? A Reddit comment that caught our attention points Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton) as a suspect.This, again, is an interesting theory as the trio has been looking in all directions except in their own tower. In Season 3, he became Oliver's assistant for his play.

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

While every character is the West Tower, and among the production crew has been a suspect, nobody has laid doubt on Howard. A person wrote on Reddit, "Do we think Howard would kill the doubles bc he wants to play Oliver's part in the movie? He was a bit sassy with Zach playing Oliver!!"

Well, these fan theories make perfect sense but it still doesn't explain why the killer would be keeping an eye of the trio and threaten them with a note that reads, 'I'm watching you'.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 7 is scheduled to premiere next Tuesday, October 8, on Hulu and Disney+

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.