Explosive new Lady Danbury theory could throw 'Bridgerton' Season 4 into chaos

'Bridgerton' Season 4 will chronicle the love story between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The creators of 'Bridgerton' have a talent for keeping the excitement alive for their period drama series, as fans continuously come up with theories and predictions for each new season and this is also the case with Season 4. Fans eagerly await Season 4, which will explore the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

A fan hypothesis is making waves across the Internet suggesting Lady Agatha Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) significant role in Season 4. Since the beginning of the period romance drama, viewers have adored Lady Danbury, the strong matriarch of the Bridgerton family, and this time around, an intriguing hypothesis claims that the woman may have a surprising new role in the upcoming season.

Fans speculate about Lady Danbury's part in 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Adjoa Andoh in a still from 'Bridegerton' (@netflix)

In a Reddit post, a user expressed their opinion about Lady Danbury giving off 'Fairy Godmother vibes' and speculated that she may have been acquainted with Sophie's father, Lord Penwood, or her mother and may have been aware of Sophie's existence. This theory is supported by a reference to Season 1, where it is implied that Lady Danbury could have taken notice of Sophie and felt sorry for her during her visit to Araminta's house. Additionally, the theory suggests that rather than Ms Gibbons encouraging Sophie to attend the ball, it could have been Lady Danbury who intervened and assisted the girl in going to the ball. The theory also received considerable support, with many users adding their two cents to it.

A fan said, "I love this idea! Lady Danbury has kept secrets before; She had an inkling about Pen being Whistledown but kept it to herself, she kept Kate’s secret to herself after finding out and chose to just speak to her about it personally and she kept her past connection with Violet’s father a secret too to protect their friendship and to not taint the way that Violet viewed her parents’ marriage. I see no reason why she wouldn’t keep Sophie’s identity a secret to protect her too and help her out. She definitely has the energy of a fairy godmother and a protector."

Another added, "I actually love this part especially. I want at least one person to have known Sophie's mother up and close. What she looked like, what was she like, her character, things like that.

The fact that Sophie had to live her entire life simply guessing that had her mother been alive, she would love her, breaks my heart to pieces. Also reminds me of Anne with an E scene, where Amme found out about her mom, and that she also had beautiful red hair, and she was a teacher. It was like, beginning a new life for Anne, getting to know that information."

What could be the plot for 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

Netflix confirms a fourth season, with Benedict Bridgerton as the leading character (@netflix)

While the key narrative specifics for season 4 remain unknown, Tudum disclosed information in September that offered insight into the plotline. It is stated that Sophie and Benedict are set to meet during a masquerade party in 'Bridgerton' Season 4, where Sophie arrives disguised despite not being on the guest list.

Sophie, who has had a rough life with a demanding boss, always finds a way to persist. Furthermore, it is stated that the character's name has been changed from Sophie Beckett to Sophie Baek to represent actress Ha's Korean ancestry. Thompson stated that the season would examine the balance between fairytale romance and real-world difficulties, with many surprising twists ahead.

When will 'Bridgerton' Season 4 be released?

Yerin Ha to play Sophie Baek in 'Bridgerton' Season 4 (X/@netflix)

The filming for 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is still ongoing, indicating that the wait for the following season will be a bit long. In June 2024 Showrunner Jess Brownell spoke about Season 4, revealing that it is nearing completion in the writers' room and that she believes it is some of her and her team's greatest work, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brownell stated that they hope to release new seasons more quickly, but owing to the lengthy filming, editing, and dubbing process, it presently takes around two years between seasons. So, fans can expect Season 4 to drop in 2026. A lengthy wait indeed but in the meantime, you can binge-watch previous seasons of 'Bridgerton' on Netflix.