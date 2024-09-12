New Flame Alert! Netflix drops cheeky update on Benedict’s love interest in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Our excitement grows as Netflix drops a major update about Benedict Bridgerton's love life in 'Bridgerton' Season 4

LONDON, ENGLAND: 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is brewing and Netflix has added a new cast member to spice things up. As revealed earlier, the next season is going to be about Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) finding the right match for himself. On Wednesday, September 11, Netflix announced Yerin Ha as a new lead.

"Your Sophie has finally arrived. Please welcome Yerin Ha to Bridgerton Season 4!" reads the announcement by Netflix on its official X handle. Yerin Ha, who'll be playing Benedict's new love interest, Sophie Baek, is best known for her roles in Paramount+'s 'Halo' and Prime Video's 'Troppo' Season 1.

Who is Sophie Baek in 'Bridgerton'?

Yerin Ha to play Sophie Baek in 'Bridgerton' Season 4 (X/@netflix)

Sophie Baek is a maid with a mysterious history, according to a report by Netflix. Wearing a mask, she meets Benedict at the upcoming Bridgerton masquerade ball. The complexity of this woman will draw Benedict towards her.

“What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict," Netflix quotes Yerin Ha as she explains her character.

Is Sophie Baek a character from Julia Quinn's books?

Sophie is indeed a character from Quinn's book series. However, her name has been slightly changed for the screen adaptation. In Quinn's book, she is Sophie Beckett. Sophie is Benedict's wife and the mother of their four children. Her background and love story with Benedict is similar to the story of Cinderella.

Changing her name was a conscious decision to respect Ha's identity and culture as a Korean. "To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner," Netflix quoted Ha.

“It’s a nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold. It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me," she added while revealing that Brownell asked her about Korean last names that begin with a B before settling for Baek.

Fans react to Yerin Ha's casting in 'Bridgerton'

Yerin Ha is getting a warm welcome from the fans of 'Bridgerton'. Those who have previously seen her work are aware that she has a lot to bring to the table.

As soon as Netflix made the announcement, fans assembled to share their views. A fan wrote, "Yerin Ha's performance in Halo was great. Looking forward to watching Bridgerton," while someone else said, "That’s exciting news! Yerin Ha joining Bridgerton Season 4 sounds like a great addition."

An excited fan said, "Yerin Ha will surely bring something special to Bridgerton Season 4. Can't wait to see her in action!"

"The Ton just got a whole lot more intriguing! Thrilled to welcome the talented Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4! Can't wait to see her bring this new character to life,” added another.

When will 'Bridgerton' Season 4 be released?

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' (@netflix)

'Bridgerton' Season 3 premiered on Netflix in May and June this year, focusing on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) romance. The next season is likely to arrive somewhere in the middle of 2026.

Most of the cast members from previous seasons will be returning in their respective roles for Season 4 as Benedict's love life will take the center stage this time. It would be interesting to see his transformation from casual romantic escapades with both genders to finding the love of his life.

