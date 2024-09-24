'Penelope' Review: Netflix's coming-of-age drama inspires to break free

Netflix's 'Penelope' follows a young girl who decides to live her life on her own terms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Often there are times when we are fed up with our hectic lives and consider running away in search of a fulfilling existence but instead find ourselves in the loop of work-eat-sleep repeat; however, the protagonist of Netflix's 'Penelope' is not like that as she does not hesitate to live the life she desires. The coming-of-age show will introduce you to a 16-year-old girl named Penelope (Megan Stott), who, despite her young age, knows exactly what she wants out of life and resolves to escape the demands of modern society and journey into the wilderness to construct a new life for herself.

A brave choice, undoubtedly, but what follows is a genuine odyssey in which Penelope experiences the ups and downs of her courageous decision. What makes 'Penelope' stand out is its contemporary perspective on the classic coming-of-age story, which includes exploring identity, independence, and the complexity of modern life. By the end of its eight-episode run, I am sure you will also reconsider your decisions in life as it digs into the concept of fleeing the digital world and living on your own.

Masterful direction makes 'Penelope' an emotional journey not to be missed

'Penelope' is a heartwarming coming-of-age drama starring Megan Stott as Penelope (@netflix)

The show has heavy themes of self-exploration, along with a young protagonist, which could have been tricky to execute, yet the direction effectively pulls off this risk. Mel Eslyn's superb work excels in translating Penelope's psychological elements while avoiding excessive dramatization. Eslyn expertly builds a visually attractive and thought-provoking backdrop that will make you feel like a part of Penelope's self-discovery voyage. Another great aspect of the show is its pace, which allows for silent moments to shine while also keeping the narrative going ahead.

'Penelope' captures the spirit of self-discovery

Megan Stott as Penelope in still from 'Penelope' (@netflix)

On the writing front, Eslyn and co-writer Mark Duplass create an engaging screenplay that strikes the perfect balance between Penelope's independence and her present reality. Furthermore, the duo displays strong knowledge of youngsters by writing dialogues and circumstances that feel grounded and authentic.

Throughout the length of 'Penelope', one thing is certain, the show's focus on visuals. You'll see lots of gorgeous, picturesque locations as Penelope continues to dwell deep in the woods. The beautiful backdrop creates a great synergy with Penelope's mission of self-discovery.

Megan Stott's natural performance shines in 'Penelope'

A still from 'Penelope' (@netflix)

The acting department in 'Penelope' is heavily reliant on Megan Stott, who has not disappointed and has offered an aura of strength and sincerity to her performance. Her portrayal effectively captures the protagonist's psychological struggles and moments of self-discovery. Stott's portrayal seems natural and authentic, especially when she is adjusting to her new lifestyle, which are poignant moments that bring viewers into her character's emotional journey without exaggerating the drama.

The supporting ensemble, notably Austin Abrams, provides excellent support, but it is Stott's performance that really drives the show, making Penelope's journey both sympathetic and intriguing.

Overall, 'Penelope' serves as a reminder to live a bit more rather than depending on gadgets and a stressful existence. It will undoubtedly make you reflect on your own life choices and provide you with a perspective on loving the natural environment. With its strong female protagonist and engaging storyline, 'Penelope' will surely appeal to viewers of all ages.

'Penelope' trailer