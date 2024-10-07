Nicole Kidman's 'The Undoing' co-star bags major role in 'Citadel: Diana'

Russo brothers's 'Citadel' is ready for its Italian spin-off. Check out the cast members of the upcoming spy action show

MILAN, ITALY: The 'Citadel' universe that started with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in April 2023 has reached Italy. The non-English spin-off titled 'Citadel: Diana' is coming soon on Prime Video and fans of spy action content can't keep calm.

Set in the year 2030 against the backdrop of Milan, 'Citadel: Diana' revolves around Diana Cavalieri, a double agent working for the secret syndicate Citadel. She infiltrates a rival agency called Manticore that destroyed Citadel eight years ago. "Trapped behind enemy lines, Diana has a chance to leave the agency forever, but she has to decide whether to trust a surprising ally: the heir of Manticore Italy, Edo Zani," the synopsis reveals what to expect from the high-octane action series. Take a look at the incredible cast members of 'Citadel: Diana'

Matilda De Angelis

Matilda De Angelis in 'Citadel: Diana' (Prime Video/@marcoghidelli)

Matilda De Angelis, 29, takes on the lead role of Diana Cavalieri. The Italian actress is known for working in films such as 'Italian Race' and Netflix's 'Rose Island'. She gained popularity among the US audience with HBO's 'The Undoing', a psychological thriller that premiered in 2020 and featured Nicole Kidman in the lead role. In 2023, she appeared in the Italian reboot of the popular French series 'Call My Agent'.

Thekla Reuten

Thekla Reuten in 'Citadel: Diana' (Priem Video/@marcoghidelli)

Born to Dutch father and Italian mother, Thekla Reuten first rose to fame in 2002 with the film 'Twin Sisters' which earned an Academy Award nomination in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. In 2008, she worked alongside Colin Farrell in 'In Bruges' followed by George Clooney starrer 'The American'. Fans recently noticed her in Netflix's 'Warrior Nun'. In the Italian reboot of 'Citadel', she plays Julia Zani.

Maurizio Lombardi

Maurizio Lombardi in 'Citadel: Diana' (Prime Video/@marcogidelli)

Maurizio Lombardi, 50, has been a part of some notable Italian comedy movies such as 'Some Say No', 'Put Grandma in the Freezer', and 'Robbing Mussolini'. He played the role of Tuna in 2019's massive blockbuster 'Pinocchio'. The actor will appear as Ettore Zani in 'Citadel: Diana'.

Julia Piaton

Julia Piaton plays Cecile Martin in 'Citadel: Diana' (Instagram/@juliapiaton)

French actress Julia Piaton will play Cécile Martin in the upcoming Prime Video series. She is most recognized for her work in the French comedy film 'Serial (Bad) Weddings' and a television drama titled 'Family Business'. The 39-year-old actress welcomed her second child in April 2023.

Other cast members include Lorenzo Cervasio as Edo Zani, Filippo Nigro as Gabriele, and Bernhard Schütz as Wolfgang Klein.

How to stream 'Citadel: Diana'?

'Citadel: Diana' is a spy action series developed by Alessandro Fabbri and co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The series will reportedly have six episodes, scheduled to release simultaneously on Thursday, October 10, exclusively on Prime Video.

To watch the series, you need a membership to Amazon Prime Video which comes at $14.99 per month. You can also opt for the Prime-only plan which is priced at $8.99 per month.

'Citadel: Diana' trailer