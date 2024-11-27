'The Curse of Oak Island' team explores Viking settlement as viewership plummets with no new discovery

'The Curse of Oak Island' has been on a steady downward trend for quite some time

Are there Vikings on Oak Island? This notion may sound crazy, but it gets some traction in the November 26 episode of 'The Curse of Oak Island' on HISTORY Channel.

In the thrilling hour, archaeologist Laird Niven, treasure hunter Marty Lagina, Oak Island scholars Doug Crowell and Emiliano Sacchetti, and archaeometallurgist Emma Culligan journey more than 600 miles northeast to L'Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland, Canada. The only confirmed Norse Viking outpost in North America is this national historic monument, which is thought to have been reached by the Norse from Greenland.

The location, which is about 31 square miles, wasn't found until 1960. Since then, the ruins of eight structures, including a forge, have been discovered among the over 800 Viking and Norse items discovered.

'The Curse of Oak Island' team digs deep into Viking Theory (Instagram/@curseofoakisland)

Lagina Brothers hellbound on finding Knights Templar’s treasure

For ten years, Marty and his brother Rick Lagina have been in charge of on-screen excavations on the infamous Nova Scotia location, helping to uncover the wealth that the Knights Templar have been searching for on the island for more than 200 years. The Laginas and their friends now think that the Knights Templar may have been brought to Oak Island by the Vikings, who helped the medieval order choose a place to bury their riches and irreplaceable religious relics.

The show's travel to Newfoundland isn't out of the ordinary, and it appears to be much more than a stopover. The Vikings' notion really came about because of a 2023 trip to Europe that some members of the Oak Island crew, including Marty, Dough, and Emiliano, took.

'The Curse of Oak Island' stars Rick and Marty Lagina will give it their all to locate the treasure (Instagram/@curseofoakisland)

'The Curse of Oak Island' uncovers a new tunnel

Meanwhile, back on the island with Rick, a possible new tunnel is uncovered, and an additional study of Lot 5 indicates that the location may be hallowed ground. According to executive producer Joe Lessard, the fact that it might be an old site of worship and archaeologists have not dismissed it as such is more than interesting.

That's why the investigation must continue.

The Lagina brothers and their team are ready to find the buried treasure on Oak Island (Instagram/@curseofoakisland)

Future of 'The Curse of Oak Island' hangs on new discoveries

A number of pictures from across the causeway showed a lot of large machinery coming, and there were several spoilers during the off-season. Fans of the HISTORY Channel speculated that the men in suits who also appeared may be investors.

As a result, things were improving before the debut. 'The Curse Of Oak Island' Season 12 spoilers were also provided by Dr Ian Spooner. He was thrilled because metal readings close to the Money Pit appeared to show a lot of gold and silver that wasn't found in nature.

However, the audience appears to be declining, and none of the spoilers did anything to increase anticipation.

'The Curse of Oak Island' team (Instagram/@curseofoakisland)

'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 12 airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on HISTORY Channel