While classics are always comforting, nothing compares to the thrill of finding something new, falling in love with it, and binge-watching through the weekend. Netflix users have recently been captivated by a near-perfect thriller series, a Greek original. The TV show Maestro in Blue's final season recently dropped on the streaming platform and has got netizens raving on social media.

A screenshot of the 'Maestro in Blue' web series. (Image Source: X | @greekcitytimes)

The series tells the captivating story of a musician who travels to a stunning island to organize a music festival. What begins as a simple visit soon unfolds into an unexpected romance. However, a murder investigation pushes things towards a dark turn. With its blend of romance, drama, and suspense, the series became a hit worldwide. As reported by Unilad, critics have praised the third season, stressing its emotional depth and outstanding storytelling, although it has not received enough reviews to earn a Rotten Tomatoes score.

On X (formerly Twitter) a fan praised, "Maestro in Blue is as close to perfection as a TV show can get. Gripping. Stunning. Sentimental. The story and its characters are going to stay with me forever. A beautiful ode to the complexity that is human existence." Another echoed, "Maestro in Blue Season 3. I’m VERY happy with how this ended. I was worried considering all the trouble everybody was facing but it seems literally everybody got a good ending for a show with a bunch of little love stories, I like that." In a similar vein, one penned, "Yay, Maestro in Blue season 3 just dropped on Netflix. Love, drama, passion, death under the Greek blue sky." A comment also read, "Tattooed on my mind. I have been crying for a whole episode now."

American actor and film producer, Morgan Freeman also urged his followers on Instagram that they should tune in to watch Maestro in Blue. He wrote, "If you haven’t had the pleasure of watching Maestro in Blue, you are truly missing something special. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Paxos— a small Greek island that is close to my heart— this series is a masterpiece." The third and final season of the series arrived on Netflix on December 28.

Yay, 'Maestro in Blue' season III just dropped on Netflix.

However, Maestro in Blue isn’t the only interesting non-English thriller web series that has captured the attention of viewers on Netflix. Mexican drama Pact of Silence has been a fan favorite, with viewers praising its intense storyline. The telenovela follows social media influencer Brenda as she delves into the lives of four close-knit friends, one of whom may be her long-lost mother. Seeking revenge, Brenda’s mission to uncover her true identity becomes increasingly tangled by the unbreakable pact the women made as teenagers— to never reveal who gave birth to Brenda, as reported by Metro.