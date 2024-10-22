Netflix's new show could be the next 'Yellowstone': Here's all you need to know about the barnstorming epic

Netflix's latest show 'Territory' reminds us of Paramount's 'Yellowstone' and it's too hard to ignore the eerie similarities

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: A family torn apart by internal conflict, locked in a brutal succession struggle, each member vying for control over a vast, and rugged cattle station—sounds familiar? Well, if you’ve watched Paramount's 'Yellowstone', it might ring a bell. Netflix's 'Territory' is an upcoming neo-western drama that not only shares the same genre as 'Yellowstone' but also draws shares resemblance with the backdrop and core plot.

'Territory' appears to be the Australian version of 'Yellowstone' by using the rugged backdrop of Australia. While Netflix doesn't have Kevin Costner to play the family patriarch, it does have Robert Taylor, who, in the trailer, reminded us of his role in 'Longmire'.

What is the plot of 'Territory'?

A still from 'Territory' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

The plot follows the death of Daniel Lawson, heir to the family’s cattle empire when Colin is forced to look for a new successor. Reluctant to hand over control to his daughter-in-law, whom he views as a gold digger, while her husband, who also happens to be Colin’s last surviving son is an alcoholic. Amid the internal family conflicts and billions of dollars at stake, a dangerous cattle baron and a scheming billionaire are circling to take advantage of the situation.

"When the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land's future," reads the official synopsis of 'Territory' on Netflix.

Who are the cast members of 'Territory'?

A still from 'Territory' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

'Territory' boasts a stellar Australian cast, headlined by Anna Torv, known for playing Wendy Carr in Netflix's 'Mindhunter' and HBO's 'The Last of Us'. 61-year-old Robert Taylor plays Colin, the patriarch of the Lawson family.

Other cast members include Michael Dorman (For All Mankind), Sam Corlett (Vikings: Valhalla), and Sara Wiseman (Mercy Peak).

When and how to stream 'Territory'?

A still from 'Territory' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

Created by Ben Davies and Timothy Lee, 'Territory' is a six-part drama series, scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 24. It will be exclusively available on Netflix.

In order to watch the Australian series, you must have a paid membership of Netflix which comes at a minimum price of $6.99 / month (standard with ads). The standard, ad-free version costs $15.49 / month.

'Territory' trailer