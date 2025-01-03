Netflix reveals its 8 ‘most watched’ series of all time and they're definitely binge-worthy

Since 2020, Netflix has funneled $6 billion (£4.53 billion) into the UK’s creative industry, engaging over 30,000 cast and crew

Netflix revealed its top ‘most watched’ English-language shows of all time, highlighting the global impact of British storytelling. While some shows were predictable, the list has enough surprises to stir conversations among fans and critics alike. With a bunch of slots taken by British-made series, Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, revealed that 'Fool Me Once', 'Baby Reindeer', and 'Bridgerton' collectively garnered 300+ million views in the first half of 2024 alone.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society conference, Sarandos exclaimed, “It's why Netflix invests more here than any other country outside the U.S.…I've seen the scope and ambition of these British-made shows and films first-hand. This wealth of talent is a Great British success story. Because it didn't happen by accident…” Sarandos noted that Netflix has invested around $6 billion (£4.53 billion) into the UK’s wide and vivid industry, indulging over 30,000 cast and crew, as reported by Daily Mail.

1. Fool Me Once

The series is based on Harlan Coben’s thrilling novel 'Fool Me Once'. It bagged its spot on Netflix’s most popular show of the year, accumulating 108 million views. Starring Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley, the thriller's taut storytelling and compelling performances captivated viewers worldwide. The Netflix series' plot revolves around a woman (the protagonist) who tries to solve the mysterious murders of her husband and sister.

2. Bridgerton

Not far behind, 'Bridgerton' continues its reign with 92 million views for its debut season. 'Bridgerton' has been a constant in Netflix’s most-watched series, with its gripping storyline, diverse cast, and unexpected twists and turns it has been a straight blockbuster for seasons 2 and 3 as well. Standout performances from Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley have led to the show's unprecedented success.

3. Baby Reindeer

Emmy-winning 'Baby Reindeer' secured 88 million views, all thanks to its raw and personal narrative. Created by Richard Gadd, the show recalls his horrible experience with a stalker. However, the show has been under constant scrutiny as a lawsuit was filed by a woman who claimed to be the real-life inspiration for the stalker. During his Emmy acceptance speech, Gadd said, “The only constant across any success in television is good storytelling. Good storytelling speaks to our times … take risks, push boundaries, explore the uncomfortable, dare to fail in order to achieve.”

4. DAHMER

Another show on the list is 'DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.' The limited series is a chilling biographical crime drama created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The protagonist of the show is Evan Peters. The series explores the life and crimes of one of America’s most infamous serial killers. The show’s outstanding portrayal was globally acclaimed, securing four nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and six nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

5. Stranger Things

Coming in strong, 'Stranger Things' has also bagged a spot in the list. The evergreen and iconic series has been a constant in maintaining its place in Netflix’s all-time list. The latest installment of the show introduced Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn), who quickly became a fan favorite. The mixture of supernatural elements, 80s nostalgia and captivating arcs keeps audiences hooked. With 'Stranger Things' Season 5 dropping this year, the anticipation is already at an all-time high.

6. Wednesday

The other show on the list is 'Wednesday'. It has become Netflix’s most popular English-language show of all time. The series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, bringing back the beloved character to life with a modern, gothic twist. The series is directed and produced by the iconic Tim Burton. The show revolves around the spooky world of Nevermore Academy.

7. The Night Agent

The next unexpected show that took Netflix by storm is 'The Night Agent.' It is an American thriller, created by Shawn Ryan, the series revolves around FBI agent Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso) as he tries to solve a conspiracy related to the White House, as reported by Unilad. Within just four days of its reals, the show became the third most viewed debut series on Netflix, nudging the platform to renew it for a second season.

8. The Queen’s Gambit

The cult classic, 'The Queen’s Gambit' holds a special place in Netflix’s history. The show was released during the pandemic, and the limited series captivated millions with its story of Elizabeth Harmon, a chess prodigy played brilliantly by Anya Taylor-Joy. It is based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel. The series was globally praised for its cinematography, gripping performances, and apt depiction of the competitive game.