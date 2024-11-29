'Stranger Things' Season 5 just dropped a huge update before its big return

Here's an exciting update on 'Stranger Things' Season 5 while you wait for the Netflix juggernaut to make it's highly anticipated return

The countdown to 'Stranger Things' Season 5 is well underway, and we can't wait to watch what’s being teased as the series’ darkest chapter yet. With its phenomenal storytelling and iconic characters, the Netflix juggernaut has attracted audiences globally since its debut. However, before the Hawkins crew returns to battle otherworldly terrors, some significant updates are making waves.

From potential changes in its viewer rating to legal dramas involving Netflix, the buzz around 'Stranger Things' Season 5 is unmissable. Here’s what you need to know about the latest developments shaping this much-anticipated finale.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 might have the highest age rating than ever before

A still from 'Stranger Things' (Netflix)

It seems that 'Stranger Things' Season 5 could be rated TV-MA instead of the TV-14 rating of previous seasons. While Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed this change, the rumor has sparked speculation about a darker, more intense finale. The jump to TV-MA would signify that the show is venturing into themes and content that might not be suitable for younger audiences, including stronger language, graphic violence, or mature storylines. This potential shift aligns with the series’ gradual escalation in intensity, hinting that the final chapter could deliver the franchise’s most dramatic and chilling moments yet.

Netflix’s legal victory comes amid the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 buzz

A still from 'Stranger Things' (Netflix)

As the anticipation for 'Stranger Things' is at an all-time high, Netflix has also been making headlines for a different reason. The company recently won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit alleging it misled investors about the impact of account sharing on its subscriber growth. The lawsuit arose after Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in a decade in 2022, blaming factors like account sharing, competition, and the suspension of services in Russia. Despite these challenges, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar ruled that Netflix’s statements about growth potential were not misleading.

With 'Stranger Things' Season 5 slated for a 2025 release, Netflix appears to be regaining its footing while preparing to unravel one of its most anticipated series finales yet.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 trailer