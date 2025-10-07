‘Last Man Standing’ star makes debut as Alden Parker's sister in ‘NCIS’ Season 23

Nancy Travis will play Alden Parker's sister Harriet in the latest 'NCIS' installment

Nancy Travis will make her debut in 'NCIS' Season 23. The 'Last Man Standing' star will play Harriet Parker, a Navy Admiral, and the sister of Alden Parker (Gary Cole) in the hit CBS military police procedural. The latest trailer sees her character receive a crisp introduction, while also hinting at a tough family reunion with Alden.

In the latest trailer from the network, Harriet is seen speaking to Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and focuses on some of the items from her late father, Roman, who was found dead in the season finale. She also notes a file labeled after Alden's late mother, Eleanor Parker. Palmer and Harrit share a warm greeting, with the former handing her some of Roman's personal effects. However, Harriet notes a missing travel mug. Palmer also wishes that Harriet's father would have been proud of the children serving the country, but receives a cold response instead.

"My brother couldn’t have worn the uniform, even if he wanted to," she says and further adds, "Some do. Others just stay stuck in the same loop." The interaction hints at an emotional exchange between the siblings at some point in the season. Per the season's two-part premiere's official synopsis, "Reeling from his father's murder, Parker goes to extreme lengths to hunt down the woman he holds responsible, mob boss Carla Marino, jeopardizing not only his own future but the team's."

The logline for the second episode was recently released as well. "Parker's pursuit of vengeance for his father's murder could have deadly consequences; Parker's sister faces an impossible choice," the logline read, confirming Harriet's debut likely in the second part.

Travis' character is an intriguing addition to the mix, and also shows more of Parker's past and his family. The new season also saw Cole share his thoughts on the character's mindset after a gripping Season 22 finale. "I'm guessing that after this season, we're gonna have to see some kind of a change because these circumstances are too extreme for them to be ignored," he said, according to Yahoo! "I don't think it can be business as usual. You can't play darkness all the time and be heavy all the time. Human beings are not built for that. But here's the possibility of him going off the rails a little bit and maybe not being as pastry, bird watching, cheerful as he has been in the past."

Only time will tell how it all pans out for Parker in the new season. 'NCIS' Season 23 premieres October 14 at 8/7c on CBS.