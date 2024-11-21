CMA Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen fans raise the roof after big win, even if no one can pronounce his name

Morgan Wallen's fans celebrate his victory at CMA Awards 2024 but call out Jeff Bridges for mispronouncing his name

The 58th Country Music Association Awards, held in Nashville on Wednesday night, November 20, celebrated the year's brightest stars. Luke Combs, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson brought their charm and humor as they hosted the big night, aired LIVE on ABC.

Morgan Wallen, the standout star with seven nominations, took home the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award, beating Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson in the category. His much-deserved victory is being celebrated by fans on social media, but one big goof-up by Jeff Bridges didn’t go unnoticed.

Jeff Bridges couldn't pronounce Morgan Wallen's name right

Jef Bridges makes awkward mistake while announcing biggest award of night (ABC)

Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges took on the stage and announced Morgan Wallen as the winner of 'Entertainer of the Year' category. But he mispronounced his name as “Morgan Waylon” or “Morgan Whalen".

Since Wallen wasn't present to accept the award, Bridges went on to accept on his behalf. "Morgan’s not here, man, Morgan couldn’t make it tonight, so I’m gonna accept on his behalf,” he said after making the blunder of his name.

This goof-up on Bridges's part hasn't gone well with fans of Wallen. A fan took to X and wrote, "But the disrespect of mispronouncing his name. come on." Another fan added, "The Dude may abide, but Jeff Bridges can’t pronounce Wallen."

But the disrespect of mispronouncing his name 😔 come on. — ali rae ✨ (@heart2song) November 21, 2024

The Dude may abide, but Jeff Bridges can’t pronounce Wallen. #Waylen #CMAawards — Big Dave (@BigDaveB105) November 21, 2024

An X user said, "Jeff Bridges calling him Morgan Waylon is objectively hilarious,” while another wondered, "Was name mispronunciation intentional?"

Jeff Bridges calling him Morgan Waylon is objectively hilarious.#CMAawards — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) November 21, 2024

Was name mispronunciation intentional? — EmoryDawg (@DawgEmory) November 21, 2024

Morgan Wallen's fans assemble to celebrate his victory at CMA Awards 2024

Drumroll please 🥁 The #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year is ... @MorganWallen! Join us in congratulating Morgan on this very special honor! pic.twitter.com/p7Gw3GXtiy — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 21, 2024

Fans of the Tennessee-based artist have gathered on social media to celebrate his much "deserved" victory at CMA Awards 2024. A fan exclaimed, "Holy F**k. An actual deserved winner," while another added, "Finally!!! He’s deserved this for years. Maybe they’ve woken up."

HOLY FUCK. AN ACTUAL DESERVED WINNER — Matt Burkart (@_MattBurkart) November 21, 2024

Finally!!! He’s deserved this for years. Maybe they’ve woken up… — 👍 (@K1cowboys) November 21, 2024

Taking a dig at CMA for not recognizing 'One Thing at a Time' star, someone tweeted, "Only took you guys how long to finally give him the award? Too bad Morgan wasn’t there to accept it. I wish he was so he could’ve got up on the stage and told the CMA to F OFF."

Another sarcastic comment reads, "Absolutely shocked you finally awarded this to someone who deserved it. What changed? Ratings? Congratulations to Morgan Wallen! You deserved this years ago."

Only took you guys how long to finally give him the award? Too bad Morgan wasn’t there to accept it. I wish he was so he could’ve got up on the stage and told the CMA to F OFF — Geoffrey McCloskey (@JeffMcCloskey3) November 21, 2024

Absolutely shocked you finally awarded this to someone who deserved it. What changed? Ratings?



Congratulations to @MorganWallen ! You deserved this years ago. — Chris Mehling (@ChrisMehling1) November 21, 2024

