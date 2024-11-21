Chris Stapleton's CMA Awards 2024 sweep leaves Shaboozey fans crying foul

Chris Stapleton's victory at the 58th CMA Awards has left some fans losing faith in the credibility of the ceremony

Chris Stapleton wins big at the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards. The Tennessee-based singer and songwriter bagged the Single of the Year Award for his hit single 'White Horse', which was released on his 2023 album 'Higher'. It also earned him the 'Song of the Year' award at the biggest event for country music.

However, his victory has attracted more criticism than praise, especially from Shaboozey fans, who have expressed frustration as ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ artist lost every CMA Award he was nominated for.

Chris Stapleton's victory at 58th CMA Awards leaves Shaboozey up in arms

Shaboozey at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 14, 2024, in Los Angeles, California (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As soon as Stapleton won 'Single of the Year', defeating Post Malone, Cody Johnson, Shaboozey, and Lainey Wilson, fans rushed to social media to express their frustration. An angry fan tweeted, "Me annoyed Chris Stapleton is winning all of the CMA awards again this year." Another added, "Are we surprised that Shaboozey didn’t win any of the awards. I was expecting that to happen cause CMA is full of shits!"

Me annoyed Chris Stapleton is winning all of the #CMAawards again this year. pic.twitter.com/SKxjhFhqaX — Jenna Coco (@JennaCocorullo) November 21, 2024

Are we surprised that Shaboozey didn’t win any of the awards. I was expecting that to happen cause CMA is full of shits!



#CMAawards — Zee Eke (@zee_eke1) November 21, 2024

Frustrated by the event ceremony, one wrote, "Shaboozey lost every CMA award he was nominated for. They played in his face, but I’m not surprised. This is why Beyoncé didn’t pay them any mind after they mistreated her, too." Another angry fan added, "Shaboozey was snubbed by the CMA’s. There is no way after the year he has he he gets nothing." "I love chris stapleton but i need him to stop winning every damn award . there are other successful artists," reads another negative comment on Stapleton's victory.

Shaboozey lost every CMA award he was nominated for. They played in his face, but I’m not surprised. This is why Beyoncé didn’t pay them any mind after they mistreated her, too. — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 (@MJFINESSELOVER) November 21, 2024

i love chris stapleton but i need him to stop winning every damn award . there are other successful artists 😒 #CMAawards — lori (@lesbietta) November 21, 2024

Shaboozey was snubbed by the CMA’s.



There is no way after the year he has he he gets nothing. — FransiscaLifestyle (@FransiscaL12076) November 21, 2024

All about Chris Stapleton's nomination at CMA Awards 2024

This year, Stapleton was nominated in five categories. This includes:

Single of the Year

'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' – Shaboozey

'Dirt Cheap' – Cody Johnson

'I Had Some Help' – Post Malone

'Watermelon Moonshine' – Lainey Wilson

'White Horse' - Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

'Deeper Well' – Kacey Musgraves, Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

'Fathers & Sons' – Luke Combs, Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

'Higher' – Chris Stapleton, Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

'Leather' – Cody Johnson, Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

'Whitsitt Chapel' – Jelly Roll, Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens, Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Song of the Year

'Burn It Down,' Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

'Dirt Cheap,' Songwriter: Josh Phillips

'I Had Some Help,' Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

'The Painter,' Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

'White Horse,' Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.