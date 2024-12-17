Montana residents celebrate 'Yellowstone' ending but the reason is baffling

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' concludes wraps up with a jaw-dropping conclusion that has earned praise from fans, especially after a lukewarm final season. The creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Western drama series, which premiered back in 2018, employed a gritty storyline, with the Dutton family at its core.

While fans are emotional seeing their beloved series ending, Montana residents are also ecstatic with the conclusion of the western-neo drama, and the reason behind it is quite a surprising one.

Montana residents are elated with the 'Yellowstone' ending

With the conclusion of 'Yellowstone,' many fans are emotional, but residents of Montana have a different reason to celebrate. Set against the backdrop of cowboy culture, which is deeply revered in the state, many locals have repeatedly expressed their disappointment with how the series portrayed their way of life. Many residents, time and again, have complained that 'Yellowstone' has portrayed the cowboy culture on the series as larger-than-life, which is far away from reality and is nothing more than an exaggeration that emphasizes violence and crime.

In addition, Yellowstone's popularity has also disturbed the daily lives of the residents, as it inspired many to relocate, which messed up the real estate prices in the city, making it harder for locals to afford housing. Furthermore, many residents believed that the series misinterpreted Indigenous culture and oversimplified the land disputes, which many believed heavily relied on the stereotypes. Not only that, the recent Montana Supreme Court, which temporarily blocked a state law that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors, also prompted many online to take jibe on 'Yellowstone' as many jokingly held the smash hit show responsible for the verdict.

Montana fans expressed their joy over 'Yellowstone' conclusion

As soon as 'Yellowstone' premiered, many residents of Montana expressed their delight under a Reddit thread.

One fan said, "I enjoyed the aspect of looking for familiar things like Benny’s Bistro or inside the Capitol. Also the cathedral and slopes of Mount Helena. BUT, I’m ready to be done with the show that focuses so much on greed for land and the greed for a piece of Montana. Maybe land and houses will stop getting more expensive. "

Another added, "Yes—my husband is from Montana and most of his family still lives there. Montanans generally do not like any outsiders coming in, especially to buy property (even though they bring in $$). They do not trust the government (it is not a coincidence the Unibomber lived there). They do not like change. They love the outdoors and guns. Of course not everyone there, but many."

One fan wrote, "Is the whole plotline of disliking outsiders moving in versus liking the money they bring in a problem there in real life? I imagine that’s a real thing in the western mountain regions. I’m an east coaster but have seen similar issues where outsiders invade smaller cities, especially in the south, mostly tax refugees escaping huge high cost northeastern cities only to ruin the smaller ones when they get there."

Another said, "I always thought it was ironic that the entire plot of the show was about preventing tourists from taking over the land while the actual land that the TV show was filmed on became a huge tourist destination."

