Miley Cyrus night on ‘The Masked Singer’ could see one of two fan-favorites going home

‘The Masked Singer’ special theme night pays tribute to Miley Cyrus' most iconic hits, with each member of Group C performing one of her famous songs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Miley Cyrus Night on 'The Masked Singer' is set to air as Episode 8 on Wednesday, November 20. This special theme night pays tribute to Miley's most iconic hits, with each member of Group C performing one of her famous songs.

The episode will start with a funny group performance of 'Party in the USA, setting the tone for a night full of energy. Throughout the episode, contestants will perform Miley's biggest hits, including, 'Midnight Sky,' 'Used to Be Young,' 'When I Look at You,' and, of course, the unforgettable 'Wrecking Ball.' The song 'Bangerz' is also subtly referenced, adding an extra layer of excitement to the lineup. This themed night will surely see some of the most popular tracks of Miley, infusing her energy and style to 'The Masked Singer' stage.

Which groups are performing on Miley Cyrus night on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Group C will take the stage for the next episode of 'The Masked Singer' during Miley Cyrus Night, airing on November 20. The five masked contestants in Group C are Ice King, Macaron, Royal Knight, Afghan Hound, and Strawberry Shortcake. This next challenge involves singing one of Miley Cyrus' most popular hits but with a personal twist. However, one mask will be eliminated at the end of the episode. Speculations have already been circulating that either Ice King or Macaron may end up being one of those masks going home.

Fans have been closely analyzing clues and past performances, and now it's Ice King and Macaron's turn to find themselves in the running as potential candidates to be the next masks sent home. This thrilling premiere has watchers eagerly waiting to see who will be able to survive and which ones will end up being uncovered as they perform Miley's unforgettable songs.

Group C will take the stage for the next episode of 'The Masked Singer' during Miley Cyrus Night, airing on November 20 (FOX)

Which mask was eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Barbie Night?

During 'The Masked Singer' Barbie Night, which aired on Wednesday, November 6, one contestant had to leave the competition. This time, it was Bluebell who received the fewest votes from the audience and judges, and as a result, was sent home.

Fans weren't ready for Bluebell's reveal since she, like the other contestants, has been singing popular songs to stay in the game. Despite her best endeavors, Bluebell didn't garner enough to progress into the Quarter Finals, and as a result, her 'The Masked Singer' journey came to an end in 'Barbie Night' episode.

Bluebell was eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' during the 'Barbie Night' episode (FOX)

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on FOX.