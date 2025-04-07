'The Voice' judge Tom Jones, 84, came up with a magical performance that had us teary-eyed

Tom Jones may be 84, but his duet with LeAnn Rimes on 'The Voice' UK was pure magic, leaving fans across the globe in awe

Sir Tom Jones proved that age is just a number as he performed a duet with another judge, LeAnn Rimes, on 'The Voice UK' Season 23. The duo performed the hit song 'Let It Be Me', and by the end of their performance, they were met with a standing ovation from both the audience and the judges. Everyone was stunned, especially when they noticed how Sir Tom Jones, now 84, managed to hit the high notes alongside Rhimes. It was undoubtedly an unforgettable episode for fans around the world.

Fans took no time to fill the comment section with praise. One YouTube user wrote, "What a duet!! Any thoughts about recording the song together???? Your rendition was quite simply perfect!"Another added, "I've been watching The Voice for so many years now, and I've seen some amazing duets, but I have to say. That duet with Tom & LeAnn has to be one of my all-time favourite duets in all the years I've watched The Voice UK! The Everly Brothers are such a fabulous singing duo, and Let It Be Me is such an amazing song!!! I felt like I was listening to a Disney Movie with their voices blending so magically was so mesmerising I had tears in my eyes! Just simply put like I said One of my favourite ever duets on this show and I want this on Spotify NOW!!!"

What a duet!! Any thoughts about recording the song together???? Your rendition was quite simply perfect! ☺️ — Dr Gary Walker 🇺🇦 (@Dr_Walker) September 7, 2024

Sir Jone's performance also sparked an outpouring of admiration on social media, with fans rushing to Twitter. One user wrote, “I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. Tom Jones has the most consistently incredible voice ever. Even at 84, the power and tone remain as strong as they ever were. Truly a phenomenon,” Another added. “That was a stunning performance. So beautiful and emotional. I was in tears.”

However, it wasn’t the only memorable moment of the night. In a plot twist, as reported by Metro UK, a contestant, Dina Koutsouflakis, who goes by the stage name Storry— appeared on the show. In her performance, she sang to an original mash-up, which compelled all four coaching panels, including Jones, Rimes, Will.i.am, and the duo coaches Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, to press the buzzer. Later, she recalled on stage, that once she was open for Sir Tom but never met him.

While deciding who to choose as her coach, Storry emotionally revealed her history, “It’s a dream to meet you, by the way, Tom, because in August, I opened for you, and I didn’t get to meet you. I’m so happy that you turned. I was like, ‘Please let Tom turn." she shared. She also recalled, "You pulled up in your car, all smooth, but I get it. You know it was a cold night, that night." Per the aforementioned outlet, moved by her story, Sir Jones told Koutsouflakis that he was glad to finally hear her sing. He added, "I’m sorry that I missed you when we worked together." Storry eventually selected Will.i.am while Sir Jones jokingly said that she was still "ticked off" about their past.