'The Voice' judges loved this singer's performance — then they found out her real age: 'I thought...'

At just 12 years old, Emmagen Rain made an unforgettable debut on 'The Voice' Australia during the 2020 blind auditions, becoming the youngest performer ever to take the stage. She wowed the judges with her rendition of 'Something Bad', a hit originally performed by Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Her powerful performance didn’t go unnoticed — Delta Goodrem was the first to hit her button, visibly stunned by the young talent. “I can't believe what I turned around to,” Goodrem said, clearly impressed, as per Daily Mail. “You were so in the moment. You were fearless, and then to hear that you're 12 years old is mind-blowing.” Kelly Rowland also weighed in, praising Rain's energy, "You were awesome... You had so much energy. I thought you were, like, grown!"

Fans, too, couldn’t stop raving about the performance and flocked to the YouTube comment section. One wrote, “Imogen dear, We’re already a fan of you! Such a well-composed, humble young lady of 12. Even though she didn’t make it through on the voice, she won the hearts of most Aussies & the World. Keep being you, already a winner in our eyes!!” Another added, “Omg I cannot believe she is only 12 and sing like that. I am pretty sure she would do well in the competition!”

The third chimed in, “You are so adorable. I know you are going to have an amazing journey. You've got style; you've got was,s you've got amazing voice & I just can't wait to see where your journey takes you. Good luck, have fun, and please be true to yourself.” Twitter also exploded with comments; one fan wrote, “Blown away, hope she does well.” Another added, "These vocals are unreal."

In an interview with Teen Breathe, Rain revealed that she has been singing since she was 8 years old. Rain shared, "I try to avoid reading or listening to anything unkind. And if I hear any of those things, I don't take it to heart. I am aware that they will bring me down. Speaking about her writing process, she told the outlet, "My songwriting process has obviously developed over the years have more life experience now. So I have a lot more things to talk about. I also write on my piano now which makes it a whole lot easier to get the music out. I've been practicing a lot of co-writing with many talented people in here in Australia and in the United States." The singer also added, "At the moment, my songwriting dream is to write with Finneas O'Connell and Noah Cyrus.

Now, 17, Rain released her new song last year, ‘Love Me Like a Cowboy.’ According to Country Town, Rain told in a press release what the song was about. “Being with someone you know you definitely shouldn’t be with,’ she told the press. Rain further explained, “Your friends are rolling their eyes and shaking their heads, but you just wanna live in the moment. Even though you know it won’t last, you’ll stay until he leaves (like a light on).”