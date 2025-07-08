‘Masked Singer’ winner had one special reason to compete — and it’ll move you: 'I was 6 months postpartum...'

“It made me want to show him the trophy at the end of it all,” Bishop Briggs said

Bishop Briggs came, performed, and conquered ‘Masked Singer’ Season 9. The singer-songwriter performed under the disguise of ‘Medusa’ and kept the audiences guessing till the very end. When she finally won the trophy, fans were all the more excited to see who was behind the mask. Briggs captivated audiences with surreal performances of hits like ‘Happier Than Ever,’ ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘New York, New York,’ ‘Someone Like You,’ ‘Take Me to Church,’ and ‘Welcome to the Black Parade.’ In an interview with Hollywood Life, she admitted that the show made an impact on her life in the most beautiful way.

“I filmed the show when I was six months postpartum, so I feel like it’s such a distinct chapter in my life,” Briggs revealed. She recalled pumping in between the hours of the show and feeling fierce. “I think my biggest goal is that women feel empowered and that they know that they can be multiple things all at once. I think that’s my biggest takeaway from it,” she said. The ‘Masked Singer’ winner defeated ‘American Idol’ star David Archuleta, who was under the disguise of ‘Macaw.’ It was a tough choice between the two, but Briggs’s raspy voice and strong stage presence tipped the scales in her favor. However, she had nothing but admiration for her fellow finalist.

Briggs told Hollywood Life that she would love to work with Archuleta in the future. “I feel like we are really kindred spirits, so that would be a dream,” she gushed. Given that both are multi-platinum-selling artists, their collaboration would certainly be special. Briggs’ journey on the show wasn’t without a fair share of ups and downs. At one point, she was on the brink of elimination until judge Nicole Scherzinger rang the bell at the last moment, keeping her in the competition. Speaking to People, she admitted that she doesn’t see herself as particularly competitive.

“I'm not really competitive with others as much as I'm competitive with myself,” the singer told the outlet. “That moment before Nicole [Scherzinger] rang the bell, my entire journey flashed before my eyes, and you realize how much you want something,” she added. Briggs was a new mom at the time, and staying away from her son was challenging. However, the same reason made her want to win the show even more. “It made me want to show him the trophy at the end of it all,” she added.

“I feel like I really gave my all and put so much of my personal life out there, so the fact that the emotion came across means so much to me,” Briggs said. She further admitted that her disguise as ‘Medusa’ gave her “strength” during her post-partum phase and created a huge “difference” in her life. She also put a lot of thought into selecting songs for every performance. “The biggest thing that I wanted to make sure that I had with each song was, would I be proud if I left today?” she added, stating that this strategy kept her motivated throughout.