Outrage grows over Anthony Hopkins' biblical epic 'Mary', dubbed 'worst film of the year'

'Mary' starring Anthony Hopkins and Noa Cohen, revisits the story of Virgin Mary and birth of Jesus

'Mary', a new biblical movie on Netflix, has been facing backlash even before it was released. Fans pointed out their discomfort over the casting of Israeli actors amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, while director DJ Curso defended his decision citing that the casting of Israeli actors was done "to ensure authenticity" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Upon its release, the film continues to face backlash, but the casting isn't the only problem anymore. Noa Cohen, Anthony Hopkins, and Ido Tako starrer 'Mary' premiered on Netflix on Friday, December 6. Fans who watched it shortly after its premiere were quick to point out all the things that were wrong with the movie.

Fans criticize Netflix's 'Mary' over bizarre scenes

'Mary' is being heavily criticized for the multiple creative liberties it takes for dramatization purposes. It starts with Mary and Joseph's meet-cute moment which appears like a desperate attempt to appeal modern audience. Even the portrayal of Gabriel is seen as problematic by adding a darker tone to the angelic character.

However, the major scenes that have taken fans by surprise revolve around Satan. One of the scenes even shows Joseph stabbing the devil who kidnapped Mary in crowded streets. The entire scene fell flat, leaving fans to question their decision to give this film a try.

An X user blasted in his tweet that reads, "Watching Mary on Netflix and can't help thinking that Hollywood is allergic to History, all history but esp. religious history." Another angry X user said, "The new "Mary" movie on Netflix is a stinking heap of Gnostic garbage. It sounds like the ridiculous Russell Crowe "Noah" movie."

Watching #Mary on Netflix and can't help thinking that hollywood is allergic to History , all history but esp. religious history. — B-lal Naq-v (@Water_vapor) December 6, 2024

The new "Mary" movie on Netflix is a stinking heap of Gnostic garbage. It sounds like the ridiculous Russell Crowe "Noah" movie.

Here are excerpts from the Plugged In review, with link. I'm spoiling it, and I don't care. 🧵 https://t.co/ty0Ztok1JA — Philagape (@keithrobphil) December 5, 2024

Pointing out the devil scene, a fan wrote, "What’s really funny is laughing while having coffee this morning as I read the rundown of Netflix’s Mary “Joseph stabs Lucifer as Lucifer tries to kidnap Mary” no I didn’t make that up but Netflix did lol."

Another viewer criticized another scene as he cited, "It's when Angel Gabriel said "Lucifer brother" that I got reminded that Hollywood could never bring me any true depiction of a Biblical story."

What’s really funny is laughing while having coffee this morning as I read the rundown of @Netflix’s Mary “Joseph stabs Lucifer as Lucifer tries to kidnap Mary” no I didn’t make that up but Netflix did lol — Heart on a Swivel (@HEARTONASWIVEL) December 5, 2024

It's when Angel Gabriel said "Lucifer brother" that I got reminded that Hollywood could never bring me any true depiction of a Biblical story.



Mary Netflix pic.twitter.com/AN9BKCQ9Gp — Nozi Amorim #MUFC 🧎🏽‍♀️ (@Nozi_Michelle) December 6, 2024

It appears that fans who were earlier fighting over the controversial casting decisions have united against the film's missed opportunity of telling a tale as old as time.

Is 'Mary' on Netflix worth watching?

'Mary' has mostly received negative reviews from critics and fans. It is labeled as "the worst film of the year" in a review by The Telegraph. The film starts off on an intriguing note, revisiting the early life of the Virgin Mary but it soon loses its grip with a disjointed narrative, over-dramatization of celestial elements, and underdeveloped script.

'Mary' would neither add anything to your exciting knowledge about the birth of Jesus nor will it entertain you as a movie should. Instead, go watch some entertaining Christmas movies streaming on Netflix amid the festive joy.

