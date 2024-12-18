'Married to Medicine’ star Quad Webb reveals baby plans with new beau King

The couple's relationship was officially introduced to fans during Season 11 of 'Married to Medicine', where King made his debut

'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb has finally spoken out on the state of her desire to start a family with her new boyfriend, King. She's received excitement, along with concern from the public. Quad has just reached a year into this new relationship and has revealed that she is now trying for kids-a fact that has made many viewers question if things might be moving a bit too fast. As much as Quad seems so into him and even refers to King as the "perfect" partner, fans are a bit skeptical. Many note that moving fast in a relationship-especially when one is talking about making such huge life changes like having children-can be a red flag at times.

They are concerned whether sufficient time has elapsed for Quad to know her partner and ascertain the stability of the relationship. Others, however, believe love works differently for different people and that some couples actually make it work that way. For now, Quad looks optimistic about the next phase of her life, though fans are divided in opinion if her fast-forwarded plans are a cause for joy or concern.

Quad Webb says King ‘showers her with gifts’

Ever since her divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford, 'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb had gotten back into the dating scene, and it looks like she has found love again! Quad is officially off the market and is dating a man named King, a relationship that has been growing strong for over a year. Quad introduced King to fans for the first time on Season 11 of 'Married to Medicine', during its second episode. The two were introduced through a mutual friend, and according to Quad, it was instant sparks flying.



Quad has also shared that King is extremely generous and thoughtful, lavishing her with gifts and treating her like a queen. His over-the-top gestures and sweet ways haven't gone unnoticed by Quad's castmates. Both Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Jackie Walters have given their seal of approval when it comes to King.

Quad Webb with King (@bravo)



How did Quad Webb meet King?

Quad Webb was introduced to her boyfriend, King, through a friend. Though she has not elaborated on how exactly they were introduced, the first meeting between them was so filled with instant chemistry, according to Quad. On the confessional in 'Married to Medicine', when they met, "The energy gave, 'This man may like me.'"

Since then, Quad felt like, "This is going to be my man." Their first meeting set the foundation for a love affair that time has made stronger. "That night just continued to go and go and go, and it's still going," Quad said, speaking of setting the stage in their relationship.