Are 'MAFS' grooms paid actors? Shady job profiles spark speculation

'MAFS' Season 18 features paid contestants

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 is yet to premiere and its cast members' professional backgrounds have already sparked controversy. The Lifetime show stars, Juan Franco, Ikechi Ojore, and David are models and are speculated to be recruited by the Lifetime show. Juan has notably appeared on a series of local channels to promote his jacket. Meanwhile, Ikechi has appeared on the Houston version of the Lifetime show and moved to Chicago just in time when the latest installment started filming sparking do

'MAFS' alums have previously revealed that producers often recruit brides and grooms from dating apps who seek genuine connections and are eager to settle down. However, bringing in aspiring actors or models can disrupt the essence of the social experiment, as they often come for fame rather than true love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime)

How to get cast on 'Married at First Sight'?

'Married at First Sight' hopeful stars must navigate a thorough casting process to land a spot on the dating show. First, they need to complete an application on Lifetime's official website, providing their basic information. Contestants are also expected to delve into their past relationships and dating histories.

Additionally, they must articulate their motivations for joining this social experiment and share their aspirations for a future partner, painting a vivid picture of what they seek in love. Despite the rigorous selection process that includes interviews, personality tests, and compatibility assessments, the panel of experts has been failing to match the perfect couple making the show worse.

Lifetime announces a casting call for brides and grooms (@lifetime)

Do 'Married at First Sight' stars get paid?

'Married at First Sight' stars do receive compensation for their appearances on the Lifetime series. They earn a modest monthly salary based on their filming duration, which pales in comparison to what contestants on other dating shows make. Additionally, they are provided with a daily stipend to help cover living expenses while the cameras are rolling.

MAFS is a unique social experiment where singles embark on a journey to find their soulmates, forming deep connections in the process. However, introducing financial compensation for participation could jeopardize the authenticity of the experience. Maintaining a genuine atmosphere is crucial for fostering real connections and ensuring the success of the couples involved.

'MAFS' stars notably get paid for their appearance (@lifetime)

Paying the cast could jeopardize providing the unfiltered point of view MAFS is known for.