'MAFS' Season 18: All the signs 'red flag' Madison's marriage may be a sham

'MAFS' Season 18 star Madison seems to be unsure about her marriage with Allen Slovick

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Madison and Allen Slovick have recently jetted off for their honeymoon. Maddison had claimed to have sparked an instant connection as soon she saw Allen. However, it seemed like she had been lying the whole time and faking to be seen as happy in her newly married life.

Despite Maddison's excitement about her newly married life during the early stage of her relationship with Allen, the viewers have questioned if she is actually reflecting on her true feelings. However, in the latest episode, she has dropped multiple hints that she has faked her emotions just for the cameras.

The Lifetime show star has discussed the possibility of her relationship with Allen not working. Additionally, she admitted in front of her co-stars that she feels anxious about leaving her husband disappointed. Allen admitted to being shocked by Madison's recent confession and they would definitely opt for a divorce as their miscommunication continued.

'MAFS' star Madison and Allen Slovick exchanged vows (@lifetime)

'MAFS' stars Madison and Allen Slovick meet each other's parents

'MAFS' stars Madison and Allen Slovick were ready to take their relationship to another level and met each other's parents. Madison reflected on her vulnerable side to Allen's family and shared that she struggled to find her potential partner before the experiment. Still, she finally feels like she found the one.

The family meeting left Madison scared to hurt their feelings. Although she wanted to continue the experiment with optimism, she was afraid that Allen's mother and friends would be left hurt if their wedding couldn't survive. Meanwhile, Allen was thrilled to receive immense support from Madison's family and hoped for a better future.

Is 'MAFS' star Allen Slovick Madison's 'type'?

'MAFS' Season 18 star Madison claimed that Allen Slovick is definitely her type. She has told the experts that she wasn't looking for a chiseled physique as it doesn't guarantee a kind heart. She has the worst experience with the muscular types and doesn't want to repeat her past mistakes. Despite the claims, Madison's family has recently exposed the truth. They admitted that Allen is not her specific type proving that she has been lying the whole time.

Additionally, she has been rumored to be involved in a couple swap with hunky David Trimble. She might have wanted to have a fresh perspective on her journey but her determination to make this count and find a genuine connection that could lead to lasting love would be a total disaster.

Madison and Allen Slovick are unlikely to stay together (@lifetime)

