'MAFS' 'clout chaser' Ikechi Ojore's alleged ex-girlfriend exposed his true intention

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Ikechi Ojore has been accused of being a clout chaser as he has previously auditioned for the Houston season before finally grabbing a spot in Chicago. The timeline of the groom moving to two different cities had sparked questions about his true intentions and his alleged ex-girlfriend has come forward to expose him.

Ikechi's ex has confirmed the swirling rumors that he has been using the Lifetime show platform just to promote his book. She took to Reddit and wrote, "I dated Ikechi on and off for two years! I am so happy the world gets to see who he is." She added, "Notice how the first thing out of his mouth is his book? He's been pushing this book for years!"

She called him a 'serial dater' and noted that he was just looking for fame. The Lifetime show star's ex further noted that he uses his sob story to impress women but has no interest in finding true love. She insisted that he is not looking for a marriage or a wife adding, "Ask the women in Houston who have dated him. He used to talk about being on the show back when we dated!"

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore's alleged ex-girlfriend issued a warning for his wife Emem Obot and asked her to run away. She called Ikechi an "emotionally cold and void" and claimed that he needed a reality check. She then dropped a message for Emem and said, "This poor women needs to run!"

However, Ikechi's ex also slammed the Lifetime show producers for not doing a proper verification before casting. She said, "Shame on MAF for even casting him!" She called him trash and noted that he is more in love with himself. Interestingly, the Lifetime show viewers have already noticed Ikechi's red flags and slammed him for his jealous and insecure behavior.

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore accused Emem Obot of 'manipulation'

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore has recently called out his wife Emem Obot for manipulating him. Ikechi recently met Emem's friends and family and was asked to describe his wife in five words. However. Ikechi's choice of words was quite controversial and left Emem disappointed. He called her as beautiful, very passionate, ambitious, and a little aggressive.

Ikechi then tried to defend himself over 'aggressive' comments and claimed that the moment felt 'manipulated'. He explained that he had a similar conversation with his wife the previous night which was brought by her friend. He felt that Emem had 'betrayed' his trust and her behavior 'felt very conspired'. He further noted, "It's not what you say; it's how you say it."

